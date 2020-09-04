Luicci's List: No. 5 Oklahoma

When you have Lincoln Riley’s resume you get the benefit of the doubt, even in what looks to be a major re-loading year. Riley has no proven quarterback to lean on as he has his first three years in Norman, when Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts helped the Sooners to a 36-6 record and three straight playoff appearances.

So is redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler the next great one (and great can be used here when two of his predecessors won the Heisman Trophy and the other was a runner-up for the award)?

Rattler, though just 6-0, 190, arrives as Riley’s highest-rated quarterback recruit, but does so as a pro-style passer, which is a break from his predecessors.

Here’s the concern: Even if Rattler is very good, does he have enough of a supporting cast to keep Oklahoma’s remarkable run going?

Star running back Kennedy Brooks opted out, possible successor Trey Sermon transferred to Ohio State and standout WR Dee Dee Lamb is in the NFL. That doesn’t leave a lot in the way of proven weapons, but there is arguably the Big 12’s best offensive line, anchored by center Creed Humphrey, to ease the transition.

The Sooners improved significantly on defense a year ago and have enough returning talent to be solid there again. But in a rare twist, the defense may have to carry the offense for a while until Rattler & Co. start producing up to Oklahoma standards.

Until proven otherwise, the Big 12 title still goes through Oklahoma.