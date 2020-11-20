The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 12

OHIO STATE over Indiana, giving 20½

This is the Buckeyes’ only chance to make a statement against a quality opponent during the regular season and being at home they need to do just that. It’s also time for Ohio State’s defense to step up. Let’s see how Indiana QB Michael Penix Jr. handles real pressure.

Wisconsin over NORTHWESTERN, giving 7½

Wildcats generally give Wisconsin fits, but this year is different for one reason: The Badgers finally have a quality quarterback and aren’t overly reliant on a power running game. As good as Northwestern’s defense has been it will give way from fatigue when the offense sputters to get much going against a top-notch Wisconsin defense.

Ucla over OREGON, taking 17½

Liked the way the Bruins bounced back from a tough loss to Colorado – 2-0 Colorado, by the way – with a stout defensive effort against Cal. Still waiting to be wowed by supposed playoff contender Oregon. Ducks QB Tyler Slough has promise but he is not there yet.

Cincinnati over UCF, giving 5½

As explosive as UCF’s offense is, it has yet to face a defense the quality of Cincinnati’s. And if the Knights have any issues maintaining their high-scoring ways they’re in big trouble because of a defense that’s a sieve. QB Desmond Ridder should have another big day for the Bearcats. UCF has too many flaws to pull off the upset here.

Iowa over PENN STATE, giving 2½

Nittany Lions showed some grit in coming back during the near-miss at Nebraska, but that just underscored a growing problem: Inconsistent QB play, no reliable RB and a defense that is slow and average (and is allowing 34.8 ppg). Hawkeyes look to have regained their stride, even with a clunky Spencer Petras at QB. Defense looks solid now too.

OKLAHOMA over Oklahoma State, giving 7

Sooners have dominated this rivalry through the years and will continue to do so because of the huge advantage they have at the quarterback spot. Oklahoma’s offense, with QB Spencer Rattler quickly developing into a star, will be the first real test for this OSU defense. Cowboys will struggle to score, as they usually do.

LAST WEEK VS. SPREAD: 4-2

SEASON TO DATE VS. SPREAD: 38-21-1

Home team in CAPS