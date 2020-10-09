The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 5

Texas over Oklahoma, taking 2 (at Dallas)

Two explosive offenses that have to overcome their defenses. Simple reasoning for this pick in a must-win game for both: Take the senior quarterback (Sam Ehlinger) over the freshman (Shane Rattler).

Florida over TEXAS A & M, giving 6½

If the Gators are serious about making a run at the SEC title they need to start playing better defense. The offense is just fine. Aggies continue to be a decent team that can’t get over the hump in the SEC. The absence of a full crowd hurts them here.

N.C. State over VIRGINIA, taking 7½

Have to believe Wolfpack is brimming with confidence after that comeback win over Pitt – and they appear to have found their QB in Devin Leary. Cavs looked good on offense against Clemson last week but expect a letdown here.

GEORGIA over Tennessee, giving 12½

Can’t see Vols’ QB Jarrett Guarantano doing much against this Bulldogs defense. And if he makes mistakes, as he too often does, a competitive game could turn ugly.

CLEMSON over Miami, giving 14

Are the guys in Vegas begging us to take Miami with this fat spread? Seems that way. So go the opposite way – especially since Clemson should have some motivation for this. Not sure Miami, based on a soft schedule to this point, is for real yet.

NOTRE DAME over Florida State, giving 21

Unlike Jacksonville State, Seminoles won’t be able to rally when they fall behind by a few TDs. Irish will look to overwhelm a wobbly, confidence-shaken FSU.

LAST WEEK VS. SPREAD: 4-2

SEASON TO DATE VS. SPREAD: 16-7-1

Home team in CAPS