SI.com
TMG
Sports
HomeChris DufresneTony BarnhartMark Blaudschunherb-gouldTMG Maven
Search

The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 5

Tom Luicci

Texas over Oklahoma, taking 2 (at Dallas)

Two explosive offenses that have to overcome their defenses. Simple reasoning for this pick in a must-win game for both: Take the senior quarterback (Sam Ehlinger) over the freshman (Shane Rattler).

Florida over TEXAS A&M, giving 6½

If the Gators are serious about making a run at the SEC title they need to start playing better defense. The offense is just fine. Aggies continue to be a decent team that can’t get over the hump in the SEC. The absence of a full crowd hurts them here.

N.C. State over VIRGINIA, taking 7½

Have to believe Wolfpack is brimming with confidence after that comeback win over Pitt – and they appear to have found their QB in Devin Leary. Cavs looked good on offense against Clemson last week but expect a letdown here.

GEORGIA over Tennessee, giving 12½

Can’t see Vols’ QB Jarrett Guarantano doing much against this Bulldogs defense. And if he makes mistakes, as he too often does, a competitive game could turn ugly.

CLEMSON over Miami, giving 14

Are the guys in Vegas begging us to take Miami with this fat spread? Seems that way. So go the opposite way – especially since Clemson should have some motivation for this. Not sure Miami, based on a soft schedule to this point, is for real yet.

NOTRE DAME over Florida State, giving 21

Unlike Jacksonville State, Seminoles won’t be able to rally when they fall behind by a few TDs. Irish will look to overwhelm a wobbly, confidence-shaken FSU.

LAST WEEK VS. SPREAD: 4-2

SEASON TO DATE VS. SPREAD: 16-7-1

Home team in CAPS

Comments

TMG Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A JERSEY GUY Pick Six, Week 5

Finally a break through week where we broke through the .500 cloud cover.

Mark Blaudschun

Tennessee at Georgia, Florida at Texas A&M highlight an SEC schedule that may include a lot of rain.

Tennessee at Georgia, Florida at Texas A&M highlight an SEC schedule that may include a lot of rain.

Tony Barnhart

The Gould Standard Pick Six: Week 5

Miami-Clemson, SEC intrigues, ND return on tap Saturday

Herb Gould

ACC Has Reached a Pinnacle It May Never See Again

With four Top 10 teams, ACC football is on the upswing, but it could be short lived.

Mark Blaudschun

After losing 52-24 to Alabama, Aggies get another shot at a Top Five team in Florida

After losing 52-24 to Alabama, Aggies get another shot at a Top Five team in Florida

Tony Barnhart

Notre Dame-Clemson Watch: Week 5

Irish return vs. FSU, Clemson faces Miami test

Herb Gould

Playoff Signs: It Just Means More SEC Teams. Again.

Messy Big 12, delayed Big Ten & Pac-12 point to two SEC teams in playoff.

Herb Gould

A JERSEY GUY: Does CFB Need the Big Ten, Pac-12 This Season?

We are three full weeks into the college football season without the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

Mark Blaudschun

TMG's Newsmaker of the Week: SMU Campus Police

SMU campus police clear student section for not taking virus precautions

Herb Gould

Luicci's College Football Plus: Week 4 Recap

Big 12 Race Suddenly Has A Dramatically New Look

Tom Luicci