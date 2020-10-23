The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 8

We’ll give the Big Ten a week to play games before diving in with selections in league games next week. Too many variables, too many unknowns, too much uncertainty at quarterback throughout the conference to feel confident about picking Big Ten games the opening weekend.

So we’ll stick to what we know – or at least what we think we know.

KANSAS STATE over Kansas, giving 20

A truly terrible college football team – Kansas – got a lot worse this week when star running back Pooka Williams opted out of the season. The Wildcats, with their sights set on the Big 12 title, just have to pay attention to the task at hand and resist scoreboard watching with the Iowa State-Oklahoma State game.

Florida State over LOUISVILLE, taking 5

Not sure what it is about QB Jordan Travis but the Seminoles look like a different team since he took over. Now we’ll see if FSU can build off the North Carolina upset against a reeling Louisville team that seems to have a different issue each week and is among the worst-coached teams in the ACC.

Iowa State over OKLAHOMA STATE, taking 3½

Cowboys’ defense has been excellent all season, but this is pretty much the reason QB Brock Purdy went to Iowa State – to give the Cyclones a chance to compete for the Big 12 title. The coaching advantage goes to ISU. So does the quarterback advantage. Those are two key elements in any big game.

Alabama over TENNESSEE, giving 21

Vols QB Jarrett Guarantano, aka the turnover machine, came through for us again last week with another mistake-filled performance. Why should things be any different this week? If Guarantano gets benched again Tide’s defense will take control. Put Alabama’s offense down for at least 42 points in this one.

Notre Dame over PITTSBURGH, giving 10

Irish take to the road for the first time this year and should be a snarling group after two straight unimpressive performances that have many questioning their status as a national title contender. With the likelihood of QB Kenny Pickett being out again, Irish defense will have its way with limited replacement Joey Yellen.

Tulane over UCF, taking 19½

Why would anyone trust the Knights after that embarrassing defensive meltdown last week that should have resulted in the firing of every coach on that side of the ball? Sure, UCF can score. The result has been a 2-2 record. Green Wave has been competitive all season against a better schedule and Willie Fritz’s squad can play a little ball control with a productive running game.

LAST WEEK VS. SPREAD: 4-2

SEASON TO DATE VS. SPREAD: 23-12-1

Home team in CAPS