The Locksmith Says Goodbye Columbus; Alabama To Cover

The spread is up to 9. That's fine. A couple of reasons why you can give until it hurts and still feel safe with Alabama tonight.

First off, we've seen Alabama look good 12 times. Ohio State has essentially done that once against a quality team.

The uncertainty over Justin Fields' achy ribs and the exposed flaws with the Buckeyes' secondary/leaky pass defense should mean another big offensive performance for Mac Jones & Co. And if the Tide gets back WR Jalen Waddle ... well, just sit back and appreciate this team, much in the manner we did with LSU and Joe Burrow last year.

Alabama 45, Ohio State 27

