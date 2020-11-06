The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 10

Arizona State over USC, taking 10½

Hard to tell how the 9 a.m. local start time will affect either team. But ASU coach Herm Edwards has revamped his staff and continues to make strides in Tempe, much to the surprise of many. Now he has an experienced QB in Jaydon Daniels, who had a 17-2 TD to interception ratio as a freshman last year. Trojans won last year’s meeting 31-26 and have a star in QB Kedon Slovis. But is it enough?

Michigan over INDIANA, taking 3

You can buy the idea that the 2-0 Hoosiers are much improved. But you also have to acknowledge that Michigan is nowhere near as bad as it was in last week’s loss to Michigan State. Jim Harbaugh loses to Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State. He does not lose to Indiana. Expect continued improvement from QB Joe Milton as he gains more experience.

Michigan State over IOWA, taking 6½

The Hawkeyes are 0-2 for a reason: Their QB play is mediocre at best. The numbers bear that out. Spence Petras is completing just 53 percent of his passes and had three interceptions last week against Northwestern. That has led to the grand total of three points the past three quarters. Look for Spartans and QB Rocky Lombardi to build off the Michigan upset.

Florida over Georgia, taking 3½ (at Jacksonville, Fla.)

The offensive advantage goes to the Gators, the defensive edge to Georgia. But the Bulldogs’ sputtering offensive play continues to be a source of concern, and their defense will be without two key starters. Expect Florida QB Kyle Trask to find a way to do just enough to carry the Gators.

Texas A & M over SOUTH CAROLINA, giving 10

You always worry about the Aggies doing Aggie things, and a clunker here after they have started to gain national attention would be in character. But senior QB Kellen Mond is having a quietly efficient year and A & M has shown itself to be a solid overall team, maybe even one with playoff prospects. That means no slip up here against a Gamecocks team that is as erratic as its head coach, beating Auburn one week and then giving up 52 points and 541 yards to a bad LSU team the next. That’s Will Muschamp in a nutshell.

Clemson over NOTRE DAME, giving 5½

If this was QB DJ Uiagalelei first career start and there was going to be a full house at Notre Dame Stadium, this would be a much more dangerous spot for Clemson. But neither is true, and it sure seems as if the better competition brings out the best in the Tigers. Still can’t get a handle on the Irish yet since they have not beaten any one of note and have been less than dazzling on too many occasions.

LAST WEEK VS. SPREAD: 3-3

SEASON TO DATE VS. SPREAD: 31-16-1

Home team in CAPS