The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 6

So Georgia barely escaped lowly Missouri, Clemson has asserted itself again, Oklahoma can't play defense, USC is good offensively -- but how good overall? -- Ohio State hasn't played anyone yet and Alabama is unbeaten but hardly impressive in getting there.

Oh, and Game Day is going to Lawrence this weekend to see unbeaten Kansas -- yes, unbeaten Kansas -- play for the first time in ESPN history.

That about sums up the wackiness of college football to this point.

The Locksmith is still scrapping following a 2-4 week vs. the spread. But good feelings are just a Saturday away -- or, in the case this week, a Friday too.

On to the games.

Nebraska over RUTGERS, giving 2 (Friday night)

For those followers in New Jersey -- where you can't bet on New Jersey schools for some ridiculous reason -- a trip to Parx in Pennsylvania or New York City is recommended for this one. Here's the deal. Rutgers has three QBs and they're all limited in what they can do. The Scarlet Knights have scored a total of 34 combined points the past three games. But their defense has been solid. Nebraska can't stop anyone -- not even sure if the Huskers are trying to at this point -- but can be a dangerous offense with QB Casey Thompson and RB Anthony Grant. Rutgers is 3-2 with only three more winnable games -- Nebraska, Indiana and Michigan State. But this does not have the look or the feel of a bowl team because of how inept the offense is.

LSU over Tennessee, taking 4

Tigers got off to a dreadful start at Auburn and still clawed back to win in large part because their defense has been so good all year. They will need more production from QB Jayden Daniels in this one, but back home, facing a Tennessee team coming off an emotional home win over Florida that has Alabama next -- looking ahead, perhaps? -- and finally taking on a Top 25-caliber team on the road will be the giant pin that pops Tennessee's unbeaten balloon. Hendon Hooker and the nation's No. 1 passing offense will be pushed to the limit in this one.

Arkansas over MISSISSIPPI STATE, taking 4 1/2

Have not lost faith in the Razorbacks just yet -- they should have won at Texas A&M and then fell into too big of an early hole against Alabama (who doesn't these days) -- but they need more from the passing game and QB KJ Jefferson. Arkansas did rush for 187 yards against Alabama thanks in large part to Rocket Sanders' fourth 100-yard rushing game of the year and that's one way to play keep away from the Bulldogs and QB Will Rogers. Mississippi State had a lot go right in routing Texas A&M last week, benefitting from four turnovers -- three in the red zone -- with a pick six. That won't happen every Saturday in the SEC. Arkansas grinds out a minor upset win here.

Duke over GEORGIA TECH, giving 3 1/2

Yellow Jackets managed a fluke win against an erratic Pitt team last week. Prior to that they were outscored a combined 83-10 by Clemson and Ole Miss. Duke isn't in the category of those two but the Blue Devils did rush for 248 yards while routing Virginia last week, holding the Cavs to 93 rushing yards. Duke also showed some winning character rebounding from a three-point loss at Kansas the week before thanks in part to some bad luck. Georgia Tech QB Jeff Sims is plenty talented -- but he is also a turnover waiting to happen. Yellow Jackets are one thread being pulled from unravelling. They're that fragile.

Wake Forest over ARMY, giving 15

Hard to find many better game-day environments in college football than Michie Stadium, but the reality is that even an inspiring setting won't help Army this year. No surprise that the Black Knights completed just one pass in a blowout loss to a Georgia State team that had been 0-4, but the lack of good defense is the reason this is a reeling 1-3 team. Tremendous effort by Wake to win at Florida State after its double OT loss to Clemson. The defense is shaky at times but QB Sam Hartman and this offense more than make up for it. Unless Army rushes for 450 yards, this could get ugly.

ILLINOIS over Iowa, giving 3 1/2

Who is living better than Illinois defensive coordinator Ryan Walters these days? Last week he got to game plan for the inept QB Graham Mertz. This week it's the even worse Spencer Petras. Iowa is 130th in total offense nationally for a reason. The Hawkeyes can barely function on that side of the ball and their QB is among the worst in the country. They are a quality defense, but Illinois has shown enough balance between RB Chris Brown (733 rushing yards, 6.1 ypg) and -- I can't believe I am admitting this -- the solid play of QB Tommy DeVito to give Iowa some problems in what looks to be a low-scoring game. Iowa only managed 14 points last week against Michigan because of a cosmetic TD in the final seconds.

Last week vs. spread: 2-4

Season to date vs. spread: 13-17

