The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 7

Quarterback injuries dominate this Saturday's slate of games
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Want to know why quarterbacks are protected so fiercely these days -- to the point where they should probably wear red pinnies signaling no contact in games now?  

Just look at some of Saturday's key games and the uncertainty at quarterback for so many of them.

Alabama may or may not have Bryce Young when it visits Tennessee in a massive SEC showdown. Devin Leary is questionable for N.C. State when the Wolfpack travel to Syracuse for an important ACC game. Jalon Daniels is likely out when upstart Kansas visits Oklahoma, Tommy DeVito will be sidelined again when Illinois plays host to Minnesota and Kentucky probably won't have Will Levis when Mississippi State visits.

Having one good quarterback is not enough anymore. Major programs need at least two. Good luck stockpiling at the position with the transfer portal, too.

All of this is said in an effort to deflect attention from an embarrassing 1-5 showing vs. the spread last week (with two one-point losses).

So the in-depth analysis will take Saturday off. The picks will speak for themselves and will be offered without comment this week. Time for the Locksmith to shut up and start picking winners.

On to the games:

Penn State over MICHIGAN, taking 7

Mr. CFB Pick Six

Mr. CFB's Pick Six: Week 7

A Jersey Guy's Pick Six: Week 7

A Jersey Guy:  CFB is $$$ machine

Oklahoma State over TCU, taking 4

Clemson over FLORIDA STATE, giving 3 1/2 

PURDUE over Nebraska, giving 13 1/2 

Tulane over SOUTH FLORIDA, giving 12

TOLEDO OVER Kent State, giving 7 1/2

Last week vs. spread: 1-5

Season to date vs. spread: 14-22

Home team in CAPS

