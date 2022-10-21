The Locksmith's Pick Six: Week 8

Well, that was certainly an entertaining Saturday of college football.

Raise your hand, by the way, if you saw the real possibility of a Mississippi-Tennessee matchup in the SEC title game.

Anyone?

We're down to just nine unbeaten teams and at least one of those will be gone this week, since 6-0 Syracuse visits 7-0 Clemson. Unbeatens Georgia and Tennessee meet on Nov. 5, unbeatens Michigan and Ohio State end their regular season with a showdown, and unbeaten UCLA faces a major test at Oregon on Saturday. That leaves Ole Miss -- which still has to play Alabama -- and TCU as the only other unbeaten teams.

What does that all mean? Just that we could be headed for some serious controversy when the playoff selections are made. As usual.

On to the picks:

CLEMSON over Syracuse, giving 13 1/2

Tigers appear to be hitting their stride. Still can't accept Syracuse as being this good -- especially with Garrett Shrader at QB. This will be the Orange's biggest test of the year.

Purdue over WISCONSIN, taking 2 1/2

Purdue's defense is a sieve, but QB Aidan O'Connell is having a huge year, with the Boilers on a four-game winning streak. Time to accept the reality that the Badgers are just not good.

OREGON over Ucla, giving 6

Ducks have recovered nicely since the opening-game drubbing by Georgia and will give Chip Kelly a rude homecoming. Bruins have had everything their way so far with five home games. Oregon looks to be the class of the Pac-12.

Texas over OKLAHOMA STATE, giving 6 1/2

All of a sudden, the Longhorns are playing big-boy football again -- and QB Quinn Ewers is back. Cowboys can score if Spencer Sanders is at the top of his game but the defense is suspect.

Duke over MIAMI, taking 9

Not sure Miami cares about these games (see last week's uninspired 20-14 victory over Virginia Tech). And it's not as if the Hurricanes will have a significant homefield advantage here. Duke has enough offensive firepower to keep this close -- if QB Riley Leonard can avoid mistakes.

TULANE over Memphis, giving 7

Tulane is ranked for the first time since 1998 -- and on merit. QB Michael Pratt is having a big year and there is some quality depth at the WR positions. Tigers have been competitive this year but keep finding ways to lose.

Last week vs. spread: 4-2

Season to date vs. spread: 18-24

Home team in CAPS