TMG Newsmaker of The Week: Greg Schiano

Mark Blaudschun

The numbers indicating ineptness were truly staggering. 

Not only were there were losses-none in the Big Ten since 2017,  but they were staggering losses to the conference's elite team, outscored a year ago by Michigan and Ohio State by a combined score of 108-21.

Whenever there was any discussion about the success the Big Ten was posting, there was an addendum--and then there is Rutgers.

It didn't seem to matter whether it was college football or  basketball, the two primary revenue producing sports, Rutgers was a bottom feeder.

After last season's 2-10 (wins over UMass and Liberty) and another 0-9 conference record, RU officials had had enough of former Ohio State assistant Chris Ash and went back to its past and hired Greg Schiano for the second time.

How good was Schiano?

He spent 11 seasons at Rutgers (2001-2011) and was one game under .500. and actually had the Scarlet Knights in the Top 10.

But that was a different era, a different league and Schiano had been out of college football for almost a decade.

Still, after the usual soap opera, RU and  Schiano reunited--at 4 million dollars a year for 8 years.

At first, it seemed like the return would have to wait when the Big Ten opted to postpone this season because of COVID-19 issues.

When that changed, Rutgers was still, well Rutgers.

Or so it seemed.

On Saturday, the Scarlet Knights and Schiano opened their season at Michigan State and right away you could feel something different at RU. 

A different attitude perhaps caused by Schiano who brought in 10 transfers, many of them from the Big Ten, including Saturday's starting QB Noah Vedral, a graduate transfer from Nebraska.

Fairy tales, yes, they sometimes can come true. 

Aided by a spate of turnovers by Michigan State, Rutgers and Vedral (18 of 29, 169 1 TD| rushing, 1 TD passing) posted a 38-27 victory, giving Rutgers its first Big Ten victory since 2017.

Next up is the home opener against Indiana a surprising and controversial upset winner over Penn State on  Saturday.

For what happened on Saturday and for what might happened over the next several weeks, Greg Schiano is TMG's Newsmaker of the Week.

Tony Barnhart

