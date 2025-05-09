A Glimpse Into the Remarkable Year for Tulane's Star Second Baseman
Only two players for the Green Wave have played all 48 games so far. One of them is the Junior second baseman from Fort Mill, South Carolina, Connor Rasmussen. The team has asked a lot of Rasmussen, and he has more than delivered.
Rasmussen leads the team in batting average, hitting .330. He also has team highs in RBIs and hits with 37 and 59 respectively.
There has also been no shortage in power behind Rasmussen's bat as he has hit five home runs, tied for second on the team. He trails only the Freshman outfielder Tanner Chun, who has hit eight home runs.
What Has Made Rasmussen So Great?
Last season, Rasmussen was already quite the talent. He finished the year with a .310 batting average and was a Second Team All-AAC selection. But with the regular season drawing to a close, his batting average has improved twenty points this season.
The quality of Rasmussen's defense has matched his level of offense. He has only two errors on the season, which is four less than last year.
Prior to the beginning of the season, D1 Baseball projected Rasmussen as one of the top 10 second baseman in the country heading into the season. They gave him the number nine overall ranking. Whether that projection came to fruition is up to opinion, but Rasmussen has certainly made impressive strides in multiple areas of his game.
With only two series left in the regular season, starting with a road trip to Memphis that begins Saturday night at 7:00 pm EST, the Green Wave are counting on Rasmussen to continue his offensive and defensive production. The Wave are currently 11-10 in conference play, tied for fourth with East Carolina. Strong outings in these final two series would certainly improve Tulane's position in the AAC conference tournament.
For the Green Wave to return to the NCAA tournament for the third year in a row, they will need a third consecutive AAC tournament championship. For that goal to become a reality, they will need Rasmussen to continue his level of offensive and defensive performance.