Tulane Baseball Lands Commitment from Standout New Mexico Outfielder
The Tulane University Green Wave baseball program is making impressive moves in the transfer portal.
Their newest addition is outfielder Tye Wood who was a New Mexico Lobo the last two seasons. The move was reported by On The Clock on X (formerly Twitter), which tracks college baseball and MLB Draft news.
In two season with New Mexico, he slashed .321/.469/.495 with 22 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 64 RBI. He also had an OPS of .964. Before he transferred to UNM, he spent two seasons with junior college power Iowa Western.
Last season he slashed .317/.448/.509 with 14 doubles, one triple, five home runs and 32 RBI, with seven stolen bases.
After spending two years competing against Division 1 programs it is clear he is a strong addition to the Wave program.
The Lobos ended up going 30-23 overall and 17-3 in conference play. Their year came to a close with a loss in the Mountain West championship game to San Jose State. A win would have put the Lobos in the NCAA Tournament.
The Green Wave baseball team had their season end in similar fashion. Tulane fell, 8-2, to East Carolina, in the American Athletic Conference game. It is safe to say neither Wood nor Tulane wants to end this coming season with the same bitter taste in their mouths.
Tulane's baseball statistician for ESPN broadcasts, Isaac Popper, recently shared two other transfer notes regarding the Green Wave.
USC catcher John Elliott is transferring to the Green Wave after one season with the Trojans. Elliott posted the announcement on his Instagram page. He finished the year with only two errors and a solid slash of .273/.395/.333.
Northwestern graduate student Trent Liolios is transferring in from the Wildcats. This past season he had 16 homers with an incredible .623 slugging percentage and OPS of .975.
Tulane has not officially announced the transfer of any of these three players.
Tulane University gained solid hitters at different positions. Wood should be in the outfield, Liolios in the infield, and Elliott behind the plate. The Green Wave continues to build all around the field adding positive impact to both their offensive and defensive play for the upcoming season.
