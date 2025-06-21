Substantial Transfer Additions Highlight Offseason for Rising Tulane Baseball Program
After a disappointing loss in the Atlantic Athletic Conference championship game the Tulane University Green Wave baseball team is looking to heavily build up their roster for redemption next season.
According to Tulane Athletics reporter Isaac Popper in the past two days the program has had huge additions from the transfer portal with a star hitter, Trent Liolios, and catcher, John Elliott.
The first grab was Liolios. He entered the transfer portal as a graduate student coming from Northwestern University. In his career with the Wildcats he had a slash of .225/.311/.464, but it was this past season that he had a breakout year.
The infielder tied the program record books with a single-season 16 home runs per Northwestern, which was also tied for eighth in the Big 10 Conference. His on-base percentage this past year was a collegiate career high .352 along with an incredibly high .623 slugging percentage. The young man added an additional 39 RBIs on the year.
His fielding has been equally impressive throughout his tenure with the Cats. In three years he only totaled up 8 errors and had an average fielding percentage of .987.
Elliot is going to be entering the second season of his collegiate career. He started his career at the University of Southern California as a Trojan.
USC shows that he had a decent year hitting as well. His slash was .273/.395/.333. At the catching position he only had a total of two errors which has his fielding at .991 on the year. As a freshman he was very valuable to the team and could make a huge different to Tulane's program.
The Green Wave finished the year off with an 8-2 loss to the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA) in their conference championship game. They finished a respectable 33-25, but a 13-14 in their conference as stated in their official statistics.
The Wave program is looking to have a better finish in conference play and these two are huge additions from the transfer portal.
