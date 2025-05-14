Tulane Baseball Seeks Improved Conference Tournament Seeding in Final Series
Fresh off of a road series win over the Memphis Tigers, the Tulane Green Wave return home for their final regular season series against the Charlotte 49ers, starting on Friday.
Charlotte (31-20) has cruised in conference play with the second best record of 15-9, trailing only UTSA.
Charlotte comes into the series having won five games in a row. The 49ers are coming off of a sweep against UAB.
Keys to the Tulane-Charlotte Baseball Series
To stop Charlotte's streak, Tulane must slow down the powerful bats of Dawson Bryce and Cody Gunderson.
Dawson Bryce is the 49ers' third baseman. He is batting .313 with 12 home runs on the season. Gunderson can play both first base and behind the plate. He is hitting .331 with eight home runs.
The power of Charlotte's bats have posed a real problem for opponents this year. The 49ers have hit 64 home runs over the course of the season. By comparison, the Wave have hit 42.
Containing Charlotte's power has to be a priority for the Green Wave, which means Tulane's pitching will have to rise to the challenge.
While the Wave's pitching against Memphis for both Game 1 and 2 of the series was excellent, Tulane gave up 15 runs in Game 3. Tulane's pitching will have a chance to bounce back and return to the success it had in the first two games of the Memphis series.
For Charlotte, maintaining their second place spot is on the line. As for the Green Wave, they are currently tied for fourth in conference play with Florida Atlantic. This series provides Tulane an opportunity to take third place or potentially even second place.
With the AAC conference tournament coming up in Clearwater, Fla., on Tuesday, the Wave have an opportunity to generate valuable momentum. Tulane has a chance to win three consecutive AAC championships. A win streak and a favorable seed would strengthen those hopes.