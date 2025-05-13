Tulane Green Wave Baseball Has Two Stars Named to Weekly AAC Honor Roll
The Tulane Green Wave baseball program has had a strong showing on the diamond this year. They enter the week with a 30-21 record overall and a 13-11 record in American Athletic Conference play, with one weekend of games remaining.
The team has secured its second 30-win season under manager Jay Uhlman, and that success has come thanks in large part to two key players. Freshman outfielder Jason Wachs and junior two-way player Michael Lombardi have been major parts of the Green Wave's succes on the field this year, and they have shown excellence off the field as well.
The two stars were honored this week with recognition on the AAC's weekly honor roll. The two players now give Tulane 10 such nominations this year, while it is Wachs' first and Lombardi's fifth.
Wachs has been a breakout outfielder for the Green Wave this year. He carries a .343/.474/.438 line into the final series of the year with 12 extra-base hits and 17 RBI across 137 at-bats in 44 games. His .912 OPS ranks second on the team among qualifying batters, while also leading the team in both batting average and on-base percentage.
The outfielder had a pair of three-hit performances against the Memphis Tigers over the weekend, giving him 13 multi-hit games on the year. He currently holds a 19-game on-base streak and a 16-game hit streak, with both being the longest for the team this year.
Lombardi has been a key member of the team as both an infielder and a relief pitcher. Now in his junior campaign, he has seen improvement year-over-year every year in both his ERA and his OPS.
This year, Lombardi has pitched to a 1.55 ERA across 29 innings in 20 games with 11 saves and 55 strikeouts. His 1.55 ERA leads the team among pitchers who have thrown 20 or more innings, while his 11 saves have him tied for eighth in team history for saves in a single season, and his 16 career saves rank seventh all-time for the program.
At the plate, Lombardi has batted .273/.392/.453 with four home runs and 29 RBI across 139 at-bats in 48 games. His .845 OPS ranks sixth on the team among qualifying batters, and he has drawn more walks than he has struck out at 22-17.
These two players have shown excellence on and off the field and have been rewarded for their efforts with this recognition on the AAC weekly honor roll.