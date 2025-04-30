Tulane Green Wave Baseball Blows Out Nicholls to Start Homestand
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team took a break from conference action to host the Nicholls Colonels and walk away with a 9-4 victory at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium on Tuesday.
The Green Wave (27-18, 10-8 in American Athletic Conference) jumped on the Colonels (15-27) early in the contest, scoring three runs in the first inning and two more in the second inning to build a 5-0 lead that was never threatened.
The Green Wave jumped on Nicholls right-hander Dalton Hill (2-5), who lasted three innings. He allowed seven hits, five earned runs and two walks. He also struck out two.
Jason Wachs led off for the Green Wave in the first with a double. After two outs, Tulane strung together four straight hits. Matthias Haas singled home Wachs. Hugh Pinkney singled to move Haas to third base. Tanner Chun singled home Hass and then James Agabedis singled home Pinkey to make it 3-0.
In the second, Kaikea Harrison led off with a walk and scored on Wachs’ double to the gap in left-center field to make it 4-0. Wachs then scored on Gavin Schulz’s single to left, making it 5-0.
Tulane added two more runs to its lead in the fifth inning to make it 7-0. Haas led off the inning with a double. Chun walked with one out. Agabedis doubled home Haas and then Michael Lombardi grounded out to first base, but Chun scored.
After Nicholls broke the shutout in the sixth inning, the Green Wave added two more runs in the eighth inning. Harrison had an RBI single and Connor Rasmussen hit an RBI sacrifice fly.
Wachs, Schulz, Haas and Agabedis each had two hits.
Tulane started right-hander Blaise Wilcenski (4-3) and he turned in three quality innings to claim the victory. He gave up just one hit and struck out four as he faced one above the minimum.
Tulane improved its all-time record to 69-27 over Nicholls. Tuesday’s win completed a sweep of the Colonels this season. Tulane beat Nicholls, 13-3, on Feb. 25, and 9-5, on March 11.
Tulane also swept Nicholls in three meetings last season, which included a meeting in the Corvallis Regional last June to eliminate Nicholls from the 2024 NCAA Regional.
Tulane continues its homestand on Friday with a three-game series against FAU. Friday’s and Saturday’s games are at 6:30 p.m., while Sunday’s game is at noon.
Following that, the Green Wave will host New Orleans on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. before taking off for Memphis for their final road trip of the season on May 9-11.
Tulane spends its final three games at home against Charlotte on May 15-17 before play begins in the American Athletic Conference baseball tournament on May 20 in Clearwater, Fla. The winner of the AAC tournament receives the league’s automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.