Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball Advances to American Quarterfinals
The Tulane Green Wave women’s basketball team won its first game in the 2025 American Athletic Conference basketball tournament, as they defeated the Wichita State Shockers, 69-63, at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on Sunday.
With the victory, No. 6-seeded Tulane (17-12) will face No. 3 seed USF at 8 p.m. on Monday in the quarterfinals.
The Green Wave and the Bulls were supposed to play each other in January, but the winter storm in New Orleans postponed the game. It was rescheduled for last week, but once it was determined the result of the game wouldn’t impact the seeding of the tournament, it was canceled.
Tulane started the game down six points, 25-19, after the first quarter. But the Green Wave outscored the Shockers, 14-9, to cut the lead to one point at halftime. Tulane carried that momentum into the third quarter, as it outscored Wichita State, 21-12, to build a 54-46 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Shockers only outscored the Green Wave by two points in the fourth quarter, and it wasn’t enough to extend their season.
Victoria Keenan had a huge game for Tulane, as she finished with a team-high 26 points. She shot 7-of-11 from the field, drained five 3-pointers and was a perfect 7-for-7 from the free-throw line. She also had seven rebounds.
Amira Mabry added 15 points with nine rebounds.
The Shockers were led by Selese Blow, who had a game-high 30 points. Princess Anderson scored 13 points and Jayla Murray added 10 points.
American Athletic Conference 2025 Tournament Bracket
First Round: Saturday
Game 1: No. 12 Charlotte 55, No. 13 FAU 51
Second Round: Sunday
Game 2: No. 9 Rice 76, No. 8 UAB 63
Game 3: No. 12 Charlotte 71, No. 5 Tulsa 66
Game 4: No. 7 East Carolina 64, No. 10 Memphis 45
Game 5: No. 11 No. 6 Tulane 69, No. 11 Wichita State 63
Quarterfinals: Monday
Game 6: No. 9 Rice vs No. 1 UTSA | Noon CT | ESPN+
Game 7: No. 12 Charlotte vs No. 4 Temple | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Game 8: No. 7 East Carolina vs No. 2 North Texas | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Game 9: No. 6 Tulane vs No. 3 USF | 8 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Semifinals: Tuesday
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs Game 7 Winner | 6 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner | 8 p.m. CT | ESPN+
Final: Wednesday
Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner | 7 p.m. CT | ESPN+