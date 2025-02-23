Tulane Green Wave Baseball Dominates Loyola Marymount in Doubleheader
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team bounced back from its first loss of the season to sweep a doubleheader with the Loyola Marymount Lions on Saturday, winning Game 1, 14-4, and winning Game 2, 10-0, at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.
The series, originally scheduled for Friday through Sunday, was changed to a Saturday doubleheader due to expected weather on Sunday.
In the first game, the Green Wave (6-1) bombarded LMU pitching for 13 hits. Leadoff man Michael Lombardi went 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Gavin Schulz went 3-for-6 with four RBI and a run.
Schulz drove in three of those runs on a home run, one of two long balls for the game for Tulane. The other was hit by Tanner Chun. It was the first home run of the season for both players.
Connor Rasmussen and Kaikea Harrison also had two hits for the Green Wave.
Tulane held the lead from the start, scoring two runs in the first inning. But, the Green Wave blew the game open with a five-run fourth inning.
J.D. Rodriguez started the game for the Green Wave, but he pitched one-plus innings, as he gave up three hits and two runs in the second before giving way to the bullpen. Blaise Wilcenski (2-0) earned his second win with three innings of one-hit, scoreless relief.
In Game 2, Tulane starter Trey Cehajic (2-0) and five relievers authored a shutout, as Cehajic gave up just two hits and the bullpen allowed only one more. Cehajic struck out seven and the staff struck out 14 LMU hitters.
Matthias Haas and Andrew McKenna each had three hits to lead Tulane. Matthais and McKenna combined for three doubles. McKenna, Lombardi and Rasmussen each drove in two runs as the Green Wave also had 13 hits.
The Green Wave lost the first game of the series with LMU, 12-4, on Friday. Starting pitcher Luc Fladda took his first loss, as he gave up seven runs (five earned) in 5.1 innings. He struck out eight and walked none.
Rasmussen led Tulane at the plate with a pair of hits, two runs scored, an RBI and a walk.
Next week the Green Wave head to Thibodaux, La., to face the Nicholls Colonels on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. From there, Tulane heads to California for four games. The first three are at the Pepperdine Waves from Feb. 28-March 2 in Malibu, followed a March 3 game at Long Beach State in Long Beach, Calif.
It will be a homecoming for Green Wave reliever Wes Burton, who is from Santa Monica, Calif., and just returned to the mound this week after he missed the 2024 season due to Tommy John surgery and rehab.