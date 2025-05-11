Tulane Green Wave Baseball Records 30th Win of Season in Shutout Victory
The Tulane Green Wave baseball program continued its current winning ways, extending its win streak to three games and reaching 30 victories on the season in a 3-0 shutout over the Memphis Tigers on Saturday.
It now marks the second time in as many years the program has won 30 or more games, and the fourth time in the last five campaigns. Under manager Jay Uhlman, with four games left in the regular season, the program has now played to an 85-88 record.
For the year, Saturday's win improves the team's overall record to 30-20, with a 13-10 record in American Athletic Conference play. They now sit in fourth in the conference behind the UTSA Roadrunners, the Charlotte 49ers, and the South Florida Bulls.
Tulane Green Wave Shut Out Memphis Tigers
It was a windy day in Memphis, and a very nice 69 degrees. For the first three innings, a pitcher's duel looked to be on tap for the contest, but the Green Wave would push across the game's first run in the fourth inning. Left fielder Theo Bryant IV would lead off the frame with a solo home run to left center field, his first home run of the season.
It would be the only run scored on opposing pitcher David Case, as he and Trey Cehajic for Tulane were both locked in. Case would leave after six innings, allowing just the one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six, in line for the loss.
Cehajic would finish the day after five innings, allowing no runs on five hits and three walks while striking out seven, in line for the win.
The last two runs of the game came in the top of the ninth inning. After an error from Memphis shortstop Creek Robertson, a bunt single from Green Wave right fielder Jason Wachs put the first insurance run on the board. James Agabedis was then walked, loading the bases, before a bases-loaded walk of the very next batter, Connor Rasmussen, brought home Kaikea Harrison to make it 3-0.
The bottom half of the frame saw Michael Lombardi come on to close the door. The two-way player allowed a hit and walked one batter, but struck out two without allowing a run to earn his 11th save of the year.
Tulane looks for the sweep on Sunday. The first pitch for the contest is scheduled for 1:05 PM and can be found on ESPN+ or WRBH 88.3 FM.