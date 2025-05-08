Tulane Baseball Gets Set to Face Memphis in Final Road Series of Season
The Tulane Green Wave is getting set to head north for what will be their final road series of the conference schedule this weekend.
Heading to take on the Memphis Tigers, it's an opportunity for Tulane to not only climb the standings against one of the weaker teams in the conference, but also lock up a spot in the AAC conference tournament later this month.
Currently sitting at 11-10 (28-20 overall) and tied with the East Carolina Pirates for fifth place in the standings, the Green Wave look to be on the cusp of qualifying for the eight-team field with six games remaining.
Memphis however, who is 7-14 in conference play (20-28 overall), sits tied with both the UAB Blazers and the Wichita State Shockers at the bottom of the standings.
Unquestionably, the Tigers are going to give an all-out effort in order to try to make a final push up the ladder and get into the eight-team field.
Can the Tulane Green Wave Lock Up a Conference Championship Bid?
Tulane does not appear to be in any trouble of not making it, however a series victory would effectively lock things up while losing the series or somehow being swept would make next weekend's finale series against the Charlotte 49ers much higher pressure.
The Wave was supposed to have a tune-up game against the University of New Orleans -- who they were defeated by a few weeks ago -- however it was cancelled due to rain. This was the third and final game scheduled of the 2025 Pelican Cup, the first two of which were claimed by the Privateers.
Now entering the tilt against Memphis coming off a series loss against Florida Atlantic, Tulane will try to back to their winning ways.
After claiming last year's AAC title in dramatic, walk-off fashion over Wichita State before being eliminated in the Corvallis regional, the Green Wave are hungry to get back to the tournament and have this year's result look even better than last.
In order to do just that, they will need Gavin Schulz to continue to hit at the elite level he's done over the last month or so along with some strong pitching performances as well.
Things get started on Friday night with the first game being played at 6:05 p.m. CST. The second game in Memphis takes place Saturday afternoon at 2:05 p.m. CST before a final game on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. CST.