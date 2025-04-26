Tulane Green Wave Baseball Star Makes National Midseason Award List
The focus after Friday’s game with the East Carolina Pirates was on offense, but the Tulane Green Wave has one of the best relievers in the country.
Michael Lombardi, the two-way player that the Green Wave relies on to close out games, is one of the players named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List.
He is one of 56 players on the list and one of only three named from the American Athletic Conference.
The Green Wave didn’t need Lombardi’s arm in their 20-5 win over the Pirates on Friday, one that saw Tulane build a 20-0 lead. He made an impact, though. He had one at-bat and slammed a grand slam as part of a six-run fifth inning that included three home runs.
That boosted his batting average to .273.
But when Lombardi isn’t hitting or playing in the field — he can play in the outfield or at first base — he’s on the mound closing out games.
Entering the Pirates series, he was 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA. He appeared in 17 games and 22.2 innings and has given up just 11 hits while striking out 45.
He leads the conference in saves and ranks fifth nationally.
Lombardi was named the AAC Pitcher of the Week on April 7 and has been named to the league's Weekly Honor Roll three times.
The Green Wave has two more games with the Pirates this weekend, with a 3 p.m. game on Saturday and a noon game on Sunday.
It’s unlikely Tulane will do what it did on Friday night, as it generated 14 hits and 20 runs in a 20-5 victory that lasted just seven innings due to the mercy rule.
Gavin Schulz had a huge game, as he went 3-for-5 with four RBI and four runs scored. He was one of three players with a home run.
Along with Lombardi, Kaikea Harrison had a home run. He went 3-for-4 with three RBI and four runs scored.
Matthias Haas went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs scored, while Hugh Pinkney went 2-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Starting pitcher Luc Fladda had a relatively easy night, going the distance and claiming his third win of the season. He did allow five earned runs, but he struck out three and walked none.