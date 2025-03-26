Tulane Green Wave All-AAC Men's Basketball Star Latest Player To Enter Portal
The 2024-25 Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team was full of players looking to establish themselves as Division I players.
Without a single senior on the roster, head coach Ron Hunter knew he would have his hands full. Basically every job was up for grabs entering the year, and some members of the team took advantage of the opportunity.
One of the players who capitalized on his chance was Kaleb Banks.
A transfer from the Indiana Hoosiers, he quickly cemented himself as the go-to option for the team offensively.
Unfortunately for Hunter and the program, his stay looks to have been a one-and-done.
As shared by PortalUpdate on X, the Green Wave star is entering his name into the transfer portal for the second consecutive year after a stellar campaign.
Banks started all 32 games he played in, averaging 31.4 minutes per contest.
He averaged 14.7 points to go along with 6.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.3 blocks.
His rebounds and blocks were both team highs, and his scoring was second only to point guard Rowan Brumbaugh.
A versatile scorer, Banks got the job done at all three levels, especially excelling inside the 3-point line. He made 62.9% of his 2-point attempts on the season while knocking down 34.1% from 3-point range and 73.1% from the foul line.
His departure is going to create a massive void in the team’s lineup that Hunter will have to find a replacement for this offseason.
Unfortunately for the veteran head coach, Banks isn’t the only key member of the rotation who Tulane is losing to the transfer portal.
Kam Williams, a member of the All-AAC Freshmen Team who established himself as a two-way dynamo in his first collegiate season, entered the portal and will be testing the NBA draft waters.
He has plenty of power conference schools already pursuing him, one of whom is the Kentucky Wildcats, which Williams revealed in a recent interview.
Sixth man Mari Jordan, who came to the Green Wave after a redshirt year with the Georgia Bulldogs, is also transferring for a second time in as many years.
That is three of the team’s top six scorers from the 2024-25 campaign that will not be returning to the program for the 2025-26 season.