Tulane Green Wave Baseball Two-Way Star Earns Weekly Conference Honor Roll
The Tulane Green Wave baseball team learned on Monday that utility player/pitcher Michael Lombardi was named to the American Athletic Conference’s weekly honor roll.
This is his second honor roll selection of the season and in as many weeks. He’s the third Green Wave player to earn a spot this year, joining Matthias Haas and Trey Cehajic.
Lombardi was part of a 4-1 week for Tulane (15-5), including a series win over the Xavier Musketeers.
As the Green Wave’s closer, he closed out both victories over the Musketeers after the playing each game in the outfield.
In the first game of the series with Xavier he entered the game in the eighth inning with the bases loaded and one out. He struck out both hitters to escape that jam and then retired the side in the ninth inning to preserve the win.
In Sunday’s finale, the Green Wave was up 5-4 in the ninth inning when he came in to finish off the contest. With a runner at second base, he induced a groundout and struck out the next two hitters to clinch his fifth save of the season.
On the mound, he threw 2.2 innings while striking out six and only surrendering a hit. Batters hit .111 against him.
In nine games, he’s thrown 10 innings and has struck out 22 hitters. He is closing in on the Top 10 list in career saves, as he now has 10. He needs two more to move up that leaderboard.
Lombardi is also a reliable utility player for the Green Wave. Last week he logged time in the outfield and at first base. He finished the week with two hits, two RBI and eight runs scored, along with five walks.
He has started all 20 games this season and has a slash line of .286/.446/.443/.889 with 22 runs, four doubles, two triples and one home run. He’s driven in 14 runs and has taken 17 walks against eight strikeouts. By average he is the sixth-best hitter on the team.
The junior from Pound Ridge, N.Y., was a preseason all-AAC selection by Perfect Game. Last season he played in 43 games and was a second-team all-AAC selection. He slashed .277/.380.369 with 25 runs, seven doubles, two home runs, and 26 RBIs. On the mound he went 4-3 with a 3.89 ERA, with one save, 53 strikeouts against 36 walks in 41.2 innings. He was also selected to the Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State Team as an honorable mention.
The Green Wave then continues their homestand with a single game against Lamar on Tuesday, followed by an American Athletic Conference-opening series with Wichita State that starts on Friday.