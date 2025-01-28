Tulane Green Wave Freshman Claims Latest American Conference Award
The Tulane Green Wave enters the week with an American Athletic Conference award winner, as guard/forward Kam Williams was named the league’s freshman of the week on Monday.
This is the second time he has been named the league’s top freshman. Teammate Gregg Glenn III, a junior forward, earned honorable mention selection.
This was a week after redshirt sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh was named an AAC honorable mention.
The Green Wave (11-9, 5-2 American) played just one game last week, as they defeated the Rice Owls. Williams ended up with 11 points, six rebounds and three blocks in the victory.
Williams is Tulane’s third-leading scorer this season, as he averages 9.9 points per game. He also averages 4.3 rebounds and has 37 steals, which leads the team. He also has 31 assists.
Tulane signed the four-star recruit out of Lafayette Christian Academy in Lafayette, La. He was considered Louisiana’s second-highest rated player according to ESPN.
While at Lafayette Christian he helped them reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals as they finished 26-8 and he earned LSWA Class 4A All-State selection. The year before, he helped Lafayette Christian to a 31-9 record and another state tournament berth.
Glenn scored 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in the Green Wave’s win over Rice to earn honorable mention honors.
Glenn averages 9.5 points, good for fourth best on the team, and averages 5.9 rebounds.
Glenn played his first season with Tulane last season, as he averaged 3.6 points and 2.6 rebounds in less than 10 minutes per game. He did have a season-high 15 points in non-conference play.
He transferred to Tulane after a season at Michigan, where he played in just four games and averaged 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds. He was a five-star recruit out of Calvary Christian Academy in Pompano Beach, Fla., who was named Florida Association of Basketball Coaches All-State three times.
The Green Wave enter the week tied for second place with UAB in the American, with No. 19 Memphis and the North Texas Mean Green sharing first place one game ahead of the Green Wave.
Tulane gets its shot at Memphis on Wednesday, with tip-off set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2 at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse. The Green Wave ends the week at home against Tulsa on Sunday at 1 pm., with that game to be broadcast on ESPNU.