Tulane Green Wave Reliever Selected for National Award Watch List
Tulane Green Wave pitcher Jacob Moore was named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year award watch list, the school announced on Wednesday.
Moore is one of 76 pitchers that are on the watch list.
He is coming off a season in which he went 5-3 with a 3.00 ERA, along with a team-high six saves. He threw in 26 games and struck out 45 hitters in 42 innings. He allowed batters to hit .222 against him and allowed only 34 hits.
Moore, a redshirt junior from Lacombe, La., has already been selected to the preseason All-American Athletic Conference team was named one of the Top 100 relievers by D1 Baseball.
The midseason list for the award will be announced on April 23. The finalists for the award will be announced on June 4.
The Green Wave were voted to finish third in the AAC by the league’s coaches. Along with Moore, pitcher Luc Fladda, infielder/outfielder Gavin Schulz and outfielder Jackson Linn were also named to the preseason all-AAC team.
Recently, D1 Baseball previewed the AAC and picked the Green Wave to finish second in the league.
Second baseman Connor Rasmussen was selected as one of the Top 10 second basemen in the country by D1 Baseball. Other selections included Schultz as one of the top 50 third basemen in the country, outfielder Jackson Linn as one of the top 100 outfielders in the country, Fladda as one of the top 150 starting pitchers in the country and Michael Lombardi and Moore were named two of the top 100 relief pitchers in college baseball.
The site also named Lombardi the AAC’s No. 8 MLB draft prospect.
The Green Wave hope to push forward with the momentum they built last season. Tulane won 36 games, won the AAC tournament and became the first program in league history to make back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances. It was also the first time Tulane made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances since 2015-16.
The Green Wave went to the Corvallis Regional, hosted by Oregon State, and recorded their first regional win since 2016. After the tournament, Tulane saw four players selected in the MLB draft, which was the third-most players for a non-power conference program.
Tulane is preparing to open the regular season next weekend with a three-game series against Omaha starting on Friday at 6:30 p.m. That’s the start of 35 home games at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium.