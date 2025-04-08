Tulane Two-Way Baseball Star Earns Weekly Conference Award as Pitcher
The Tulane Green Wave are coming off a sweep of the Rice Owls and their new weekly league award winner was at the center of it.
Michael Lombardi was named the American Athletic Conference pitcher of the week on Monday, as he helped the Green Wave turn things around after a losing streak as they went 4-1.
Lombardi gave the Green Wave a much-needed boost last week, as he claimed two victories and a save in the four games Tulane won.
He pitched four scoreless innings for the week, claiming the win over Northwestern State, a save on Friday against Rice and then his second win of the week against Rice on Saturday.
He gave up three hits, struck out nine and walked none in his three appearances. He is now 2-0 with eight saves this season, with a 0.50 ERA. He has struck out 38 and walked six in 18 innings.
Lombardi also plays in the field for the Green Wave. In 33 games he’s slashed .274/.401/.451 with three home runs and 22 RBI. He also has seven doubles, two triples and 28 runs. He’s already scored more runs this season than he did a year ago, when he scored 28 runs in 50 games.
Entering this season, he was named a preseason All-AAC selection by Perfect Game. He was also ranked among the top 100 relievers in the country by D1 Baseball (No. 75).
Last year he was named a 2024 Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-State Team (Honorable Mention) and a second team All-AAC selection.
He wasn’t the only Green Wave player honored for last week’s action.
Hugh Pinkney, a junior catcher and first baseman, was an honorable mention. He batted .389 for the week, going 7-for-18 at the plate. He had a double, a home run, eight RBI and six runs scored.
The Green Wave (21-12, 5-4 in AAC) remain at home this week. The Green Wave will host Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday at Greer Field at Turchin Stadium. Following that, Tulane returns to conference play with a three-game series against the UAB Blazers. Friday’s game is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday’s game will also be at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday’s finale will be at 1 p.m.
Tulane wraps up the homestand on Tuesday, April 15, with the second leg of the Pelican Cup against New Orleans at 6:30 p.m.