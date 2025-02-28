AAC Releases Tulane Green Wave Football Schedule With Competitive Stretch
The Tulane Green Wave want to reach the College Football Playoff in the 2025 season, and they learned the pathway they’ll need to traverse to get there.
The American Athletic Conference released the schedules for each team on Friday, and Tulane football has a challenging midseason slate that will test the new faces on the team under head coach Jon Sumrall.
The Green Wave will start with a tough gauntlet in non-conference play, kicking off the season on Aug. 30 against the Northwestern Wildcats at home.
They’ll hit the road against the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 6 and will return to Yulman Stadium for perhaps the most anticipated game of the season.
Tulane hosts the Duke Blue Devils, led by former quarterback Darian Mensah, on Sept. 20. They’ll finish off non-conference play with a trip to Oxford to face the Ole Miss Rebels on Sept. 20.
Their AAC slate kicks off the following weekend with a home game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes on Sept. 27, after which Tulane will have their first bye week.
The Green Wave will resume conference play, hosting the ECU Pirates on Oct. 9, their first Thursday game of the year.
It provides them a crucial break prior to a tough stretch that Tulane has seen closer to the end of the season in recent schedules.
After the longer week, the Army Black Knights come for an intriguing rematch of the conference championship loss on Oct. 18. Their second bye week falls thereafter, likely a welcome one after a physical contest.
It’ll be a shorter bye, as they’ll have to travel to play the UTSA Roadrunners on Oct. 30 as their second Thursday night contest.
As is often the case, the Green Wave will face the Memphis Tigers under the Friday night lights on the road on Nov. 7.
The final stretch of games is a home contest against the FAU Owls on Nov. 15, a road game against the Temple Owls on Nov. 22, and will close out regular season play at home on Nov. 29 against the Charlotte 49ers.
It’s the first time since the 2022 season that Tulane won’t play on either Thanksgiving or Black Friday.
Looking at how their AAC opponents fared last year, the Green Wave likely won’t get much of a rankings bump against FAU, Temple, and Charlotte.
The weeks they play Army, UTSA, and Memphis could very well determine the season. ECU always is a tough matchup for Tulane.
It makes non-conference play critical as well as the team looks towards that spot as the highest-ranked Group of Five champion in the College Football Playoff.
They’ll escape the North Texas Mean Green, Navy Midshipmen, and USF Bulls this time to get there, but it’s a more than credible schedule that will test Sumrall’s team and set them up to compete in the postseason.
Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule
(times to be announced)
Aug. 30: vs. Northwestern
Sept. 6: at South Alabama
Sept. 13: vs. Duke
Sept. 20: at Ole Miss
Sept. 27: at Tulsa
Oct. 4: Bye
Oct. 9: vs. ECU
Oct. 18: vs. Army
Oct. 25: Bye
Oct. 30: at UTSA
Nov. 7: at Memphis
Nov. 15: vs. FAU
Nov. 22: at Temple
Nov. 29: vs. Charlotte