Former Tulane Men’s Basketball Star Announces Transfer to Big East School
Kaleb Banks, one of the stars of this season’s Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team, announced his transfer to a Big East school on Wednesday.
Banks, the 6-foot-7 junior shooting guard, will play his next season at DePaul.
Banks was one of the Green Wave’s top players in his only season in New Orleans. In 32 games, all starts Banks averaged 14.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game. He shot 50.6% from the floor, 34.1% from the 3-point line and 73.1% from the foul line.
Banks earned a spot on the All-American Athletic Conference second team as he finished the year ranked seventh in the conference in blocks, ninth in scoring, and 10th in rebounding.
He spent his first two years of college at Indiana, where he averaged 2.3 points over two seasons. He never started but played in 45 combined games over two campaigns.
Banks did not play in the Green Wave’s loss to USC in the Crown Basketball Championship on Tuesday. None of the Tulane players that have put their names in portal participated.
The Crown is a new postseason event that has an NIL component. The Green Wave were one of a few non-power conference programs to be invited. Most of the field is populated with teams form the Big 12, the Big East and the Big Ten.
USC claimed the victory, 89-60, in the final game of the night in Las Vegas, as the Trojans shot better than 60% for the game from the floor, including a 50% clip from the 3-point line.
Asher Woods led the Wave with 18 points, four rebounds, and a pair of assists. Rowan Brumbaugh finished with 11 points, seven assists, and three steals. Tyler Ringgold and Gregg Glenn III both totaled 10 points each.
Brumbaugh may submit his name to the transfer portal. He was non-committal about doing so during pre-Crown practices, saying that it might come down to finances.
DePaul is coming off a 14-20 season, in which the Blue Demons finished next-to-last in the Big East. The Blue Demons haven’t been to the NCAA Tournament since 2004.
Banks is one of four players in the transfer portal right now. The others are junior shooting guard Michael Ealy, freshman center Spencer Elliott, sophomore shooting guard Mari Jordan and freshman shooting guard Kam Williams.