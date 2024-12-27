4 Tulane Green Wave Players Who Need To Step Up Alongside Kaleb Banks in AAC Play
The 2024-25 men’s college basketball season has been a mixed bag for the Tulane Green Wave to this point.
There have been some awesome highs, such as the 3-0 start, but some crushing lows, like the six-game losing streak that occurred. That roller coaster was expected with an inexperienced and young roster featuring zero seniors.
Head coach Ron Hunter knew that he would have his work cut out for him, as his players are essentially learning on the fly. One of the true standouts to this point as been Kaleb Banks, who has hit the ground running in a featured role.
He leads the team with 17.9 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, stuffing the stat sheet on a nightly basis. But, for the team to find success during AAC play, he will need help.
Here are four players who need to step their games up in support of Banks for Tulane to find success during the conference schedule.
Rowan Brumbaugh
It could be a surprise to some seeing the Green Wave’s starting point guard on this list. He leads the AAC with 5.0 assists per game and is averaging 13.2 points, which is second on the team.
However, the Georgetown Hoyas transfer lands here because he has lacked consistency in his performances. Brumbaugh has five games this season he has made at least 50% of his shot attempts in and six he has shot under 31%.
His season percentage is at 38.9, which needs to be seen an uptick. Where he has surprisingly struggled is the 3-point range, where he is connecting at a 32% clip after knocking down 37 percent last season.
An expanded role has hurt his efficiency, something that needs to change in the coming weeks.
Kam Williams
The freshman has been a standout from Day 1 of the season, quickly earning the trust of Hunter and the coaching staff. He was inserted into the starting lineup in the sixth game of the campaign and has been there ever since.
A two-way dynamo, Williams has consistently made an impact and has been one of the better freshmen in college basketball. He is on the list as someone to keep an eye on for potential wear and tear.
Third on the team in minutes played, will his effectiveness continue as we get deeper into the season? If he continues ascending, the team will be in great shape.
Gregg Glenn III
The most experienced player coming into the year needs to find more consistency with his performance. Glenn has had some big games with three double-doubles during the year.
But foul trouble plagues him, as he has fouled out three times and recorded four fouls on another three occasions. Only twice has he not committed multiple fouls in a game. One of those times he played only six minuts because of injury
As one of only two true big men that Hunter uses in the rotation, he cannot put himself in positions where he is on the bench for extended periods of time. Glenn needs to find more consistency on offense as well, as his shooting percentage has plummtted with an increased role and his effective field goal percentage is an unsightly 47.3.
Mari Jordan
Another one of the transfers from a power conference, the Atlanta, Georgia product has seen his role change several times throughout the season. He started the first six games, came off the bench in two out of the next three, and has started four in a row again.
That isn’t always easy for a young player to deal with, as his minutes fluctuated as well. Four times he has failed to reach the 20-minute mark, but then he has played at least 27 minutes on seven occasions.
Where he needs to improve is inside the 3-point arc; his shooting percentage is better from long range, 39%, than it is on 2-pointers; 37%. He has done an excellent job on the boards, ranking third on the team with 4.5 per game.
But, he is one player Hunter is relying on to provide a scoring punch behind Williams and he needs to do it at more efficient clip.