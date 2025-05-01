Tulane Green Wave Basketball Lands New Scoring Threat in Transfer Portal
The Tulane Green Wave announced on Wednesday the signing of Oral Roberts transfer JoJo Moore for the 2025-26 men’s basketball season.
Moore will have three years of eligibility remaining after he debuted with ORU in 2024-25.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Leander, Texas, is coming off a redshirt freshman season in which he averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 27.6 minutes per game.
Moore scored in double figures in 14 of the 28 games he played in, including back-to-back performances with at least 20 points. His career high was 26 points against North Dakota. He also managed a double-double and had multiple assists in 19 games, including a season high of five assists in three different games.
"JoJo is a versatile guard that will be able to play many different positions," Tulane head coach Ron Hunter said in a release. "He is a playmaker and dynamic in the open court."
At Rouse High School he was considered a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com and averaged 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists in his senior season. He was also named 5A All-State, TABC Region 4 All-Region, and District MVP.
Moore is the fourth transfer to join the Green Wave per Verbal Commits. The list also includes with East Tennessee center Davion Bradford, Seton Hall forward Scotty Middleton and Georgetown forward Curtis Williams Jr.
Tulane has previously announced the signings of Middleton and Williams. The Bradford signing has not been officially announced but was reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Williams, a 6-foot-6 guard, made 33 appearances including three starts. He averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game during his only season with the Hoyas.
Middleton, a 6-foot-7 forward, appeared in 29 games with four starts for Seton Hall. The Miami, Fla., native averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game last season.
Tulane has lost three players to the transfer portal, including forward Kaleb Banks to DePaul, guard Michael Eley to Hampton and guard Kam Williams to Kentucky.
Four other transfers are in the portal but have not landed with a new team. That list includes center Spencer Elliott, forward Mari Jordan (Radford), guard Logan Stephens and center Stefan Čičić.