Former Tulane Green Wave Football Star Making Intriguing Transfer Visits
One former Tulane Green Wave football star is getting the five-star recruiting treatment as he determines where to play in 2025.
Rayshawn Pleasant was a key defender and special teams performer for the Green Wave last season. While his former teammates were playing in their spring game at Yulman Stadium, he was working his way around the country meeting with Power 4 conference schools and sorting out his plans for next season.
On3.com reported that Pleasant was visiting the USC Trojans this weekend and posted a photo of him walking around campus during his visit.
On Monday he flew back east to visit the Auburn Tigers. He told reporters on site, including 247 Sports, that he had a good visit.
“I can come here and make an impact,” he said.
Pleasant has one more visit to make before he will decide where to play his fourth season of college football.
Last season he took a step up in play at his position, appearing in 13 games and making 35 total tackles (27 solo). He had a tackle for loss, intercepted a pass and defended four passes. That interception came in the season’s opening game, and he returned it for a touchdown.
He scored two other touchdowns in 2024, both on special teams. As the Green Wave’s primary kick returner, he averaged 34.5 yards a return and scored twice.
In 2023, his first full season on the field, he played in nine games and made just five tackles on defense. He didn’t log a kickoff return.
Pleasant redshirted in 2022, his freshman season.
The West Monroe, La., native was a three-star rated defensive back coming out of West Monroe High School by both ESPN and 247 Sports. He was also ranked as one of the nation’s Top 100 athletes.
He was ranked among the top 50 recruits in the state of Louisiana regardless of position coming out of high school.
In high school he played offense, as he gained more than 1,000 yards as he carried the ball 155 times for 974 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns and added six receptions for 89 yards. He played basketball and track and field as well.
Pleasant helped the Green Wave reach the American Athletic Conference championship game for the third straight year, where they lost to the Army West Point Black Knights. Tulane finished 9-5 in its first season under coach Jon Sumrall.