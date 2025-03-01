Tulane Green Wave Basketball Nearly Assured Conference Tournament Double Bye
The Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team went on the road on Saturday and defeated the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 79-77, a win that nearly assures them of some rest come conference tournament time.
The Green Wave (17-12, 11-5 in American) opened the day in fourth place in the American Athletic Conference standings. That’s the cutoff for the final double bye in the AAC Tournament in Fort Worth from March 12-16.
A double bye comes with a pass to the tournament quarterfinals. It would also come with some extra rest for Tulane, which will play its final regular season game on March 9 against UAB. The Blazers happen to be in third place, two games ahead of the Green Wave.
It’s mathematically possible for Tulane to catch UAB, but the Green Wave have already lost to the Blazers once this season and would need UAB to lose at least two of its final three games, with one of those being to Tulane, to make that a possibility.
The Green Wave have two games remaining and they could clinch the No. 4 seed as early as Sunday. Both the FAU Owls and the East Carolina Pirates are in action on Sunday. Both are two games back of Tulane and if both lose, then the fourth seed will belong to the Green Wave.
If East Carolina wins on Sunday, then the seed is still in play because the Green Wave must play the Pirates on Thursday. The Green Wave won the first meeting, but if the Pirates were to win the second matchup that would require Tulane to win the finale against UAB.
East Carolina is swimming upstream, but it still has a chance of derailing the Green Wave.
Tulane’s win on Saturday came right down to the wire. Gregg Glenn III made a layup with one second remaining to break a 77-77 tie and lift the Green Wave to the victory. This game 15 seconds after Tulsa’s Isaiah Barnes tied the game with a 3-pointer with 16 seconds left.
Tulane had an incredible six players in double figures, with Glenn leading the way with 22 points. He also had five rebounds. Kaleb Barnes and Rowan Brumbaugh each had 11 points, while Kam Williams, Asher Woods and Percy Daniels each had 10 points.
Barnes led Tulsa with 20 points, with Keaston Willis scoring 13 points, Dwon Odom 12 points and Braeden Carrington added 11 points. Barnes and Willis each hit four 3-pointers.
American Athletic Conference 2025 Tournament Bracket
First Round | Wednesday, March 12 | Super Pit in Denton, Texas
Game 1: No. 13 Seed vs No. 12 Seed | Noon CT | ESPN+
Second Round | Thursday, March 13
Game 2: No. 9 Seed vs No. 8 Seed | 11:30 a.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs No. 5 Seed | 1:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 4: No. 10 Seed vs No. 7 Seed | 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 5: No. 11 Seed vs No. 6 Seed | 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Quarterfinals | Friday, March 14
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs No. 1 Seed | Noon CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs No. 4 Seed | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs No. 2 Seed | 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs No. 3 Seed | 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Semifinals | Saturday, March 15
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs Game 7 Winner | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner | 4 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Final | Sunday, March 16
Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner | 2:15 p.m. CT | ESPN and ESPN+