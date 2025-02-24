Tulane Green Wave Forward Has Struggled With Consistency Down Stretch
As the Tulane Green Wave look to finish the regular season strong, one of their key players has been struggling down the stretch.
Overall, it has been a strong campaign for the Green Wave this year. They have improved quite a bit compared to last season and are in the top half of the American Athletic Conference Standings.
In a conference that has some talented teams, Tulane has been able to hold their own. Recently, they suffered a loss to the Wichita State Shockers, which snapped a modest two-game winning streak.
This season, the Green Wave have totaled a record of 15-12 overall and 9-5 in the AAC.
It has certainly been a big improvement for the program and the main reason for that is some of the impact transfers that they brought in last year.
One player who has shined with the team in his first year is forward Kaleb Banks. The junior transfer from the Indiana Hoosiers has had a strong season overall for the Green Wave.
The big man is averaging 15.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. He is currently second on the team in points per game and first in rebounds, proving his importance to the program down low.
However, while the stats as a whole are impressive, his play of late has been poor and inconsistent compared to the overall numbers.
In four games to start the month of February, he totaled just 14 points and didn’t have a game in which he scored in double figures. The significant dip in production was shocking to see for Banks to start the month.
Before February, he had just one game all season in which he didn’t score in double figures.
Since then, things have been a bit better. Against the East Carolina Pirates, he broke out with a 25-point performance, totaling more points than he did in the entire month leading up to that game.
However, against the Shockers, he scored just 10 points. When Tulane is at its best, Banks is playing well and a force down low.
Since the start of February, he hasn’t played well and has been inconsistent. Even though making the NCAA Tournament is a long shot that would require quite the run in their conference tournament, the beauty of March is that anything can happen.
While it has been a successful campaign overall for Banks and the Green Wave, they would certainly like to see their star big man perform a bit better down the stretch.