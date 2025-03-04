Tulane Green Wave Freshman Earns Latest Conference Weekly Award
Tulane freshman guard/forward Kam Williams was named the American Athletic Conference freshman of the week for his play last week in helping position the Green Wave as a top-four team in the conference.
The Green Wave (17-12, 11-5 in American) won both of their games last week, defeating the Charlotte 49ers, 78-64, and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane, 79-77.
Williams had plenty to do with both victories. He averaged 12.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in the two victories.
He finished with 14 points, four rebounds and four assists in a win over Charlotte before adding 10 points and three rebounds in a road win over Tulsa.
Tulane junior forward Gregg Glenn III was name one of the conference’s honorable mentions for his performance last week.
Glenn averaged 17.0 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.
Tulane has two games remaining and nearly has the No. 4 seed in the AAC Tournament locked down. The Green Wave could claim it as early as Thursday when they travel to East Carolina.
The Pirates are one of two teams that are two games behind the Green Wave with two games remaining. The other team is the Florida Atlantic Owls, who Tulane already defeated this season.
If the Green Wave beat the Pirates, they will claim the No. 4 seed in the tournament, regardless of the result of FAU’s next game. Even if ECU beats Tulane, the Pirates would need to win their season-finale, and have the Green Wave lost its finale, to even have a shot of demoting Tulane out of the No. 4 seed.
It is also still possible for the Green Wave to catch the UAB Blazers, who they will play in the season finale, for the No. 3 seed. Tulane is one game behind UAB.
American Athletic Conference 2025 Tournament Bracket
First Round | Wednesday, March 12 | Super Pit in Denton, Texas
Game 1: No. 13 Seed vs No. 12 Seed | Noon CT | ESPN+
Second Round | Thursday, March 13
Game 2: No. 9 Seed vs No. 8 Seed | 11:30 a.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 3: Game 1 Winner vs No. 5 Seed | 1:30 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 4: No. 10 Seed vs No. 7 Seed | 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 5: No. 11 Seed vs No. 6 Seed | 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Quarterfinals | Friday, March 14
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs No. 1 Seed | Noon CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs No. 4 Seed | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs No. 2 Seed | 6 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs No. 3 Seed | 8 p.m. CT | ESPNU and ESPN+
Semifinals | Saturday, March 15
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs Game 7 Winner | 2 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Game 11: Game 8 Winner vs Game 9 Winner | 4 p.m. CT | ESPN2 and ESPN+
Final | Sunday, March 16
Game 12: Game 10 Winner vs Game 11 Winner | 2:15 p.m. CT | ESPN and ESPN+