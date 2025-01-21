Tulane Green Wave Guard Makes Weekly Conference Basketball Honor Roll
Tulane Green Wave redshirt sophomore guard Rowan Brumbaugh was named to the American Athletic Conference men’s basketball honor roll for his play last week, the league announced.
The Green Wave went 1-1 last week, beating FAU and falling to Temple.
For the week, the transfer averaged 20.0 points, 4.5 assists, and 3.5 steals per game, as he shot 55.6% from the field and 58.3% from beyond the arc.
Against FAU, he drained a trio of 3-pointers and made nine free throws to help the Green Wave beat the Owls, 80-65. His nine made free throws was a career high. He also had two assists and two steals.
In the loss to Temple, he led the Green Wave with 20 points, along with seven assists. He also upped his defensive game as he set a career-high five assists.
He helped the Green Wave rally from nine points down with three minutes left in the game. Brumbaugh had a chance to tie the game as time expired as he missed a 3-pointer. The loss left Tulane 1-4 on the road this season.
Brumbaugh is second on the team as he averages 14.6 points per game. He also averages 3.2 rebounds and has a team-leading 93 assists. He also has 23 steals.
He’s shooting 42.2% from the floor, including a 35.8% clip from the 3-point line. He is also shooting 76.3% from the free-throw line.
Only Kaleb Banks is averaging more points (17.9 ppg) than Brumbaugh for the Green Wave.
After the former Top 100 recruit signed and redshirted at Texas in 2022-23, he transferred to Georgetown, where last season he averaged 8.3 points and 2.6 assists in 22.3 minutes per game.
Temple’s Jamal Mashburn was named the player of the week, while USF’s CJ Brown was named the freshman of the week.
Other honorable mention selections included UAB’s Chrsitian Coleman, East Carolina’s C.J. Walker, North Texas’ Atin Wright and UTSA’s Marcus Millender.
The Green Wave (10-9, 4-2 in American) are off until Saturday when they travel to Houston to face Rice at 1:30 p.m. central. Following that, Tulane has two straight home games against Memphis on Jan. 30 and Tulsa on Feb. 2.
The Green Wave have won five of their last seven games, dating back to their victory over Dillard in late December. Last year, Tulane won just 14 games.