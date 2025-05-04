Tulane Green Wave Men’s Basketball Signs Three-Star Recruit Shooting Guard
With all of the talk of the transfer portal, the Tulane Green Wave men’s basketball team is still working the actual recruiting trail.
Recently, the Green Wave announced it signed three-star prospect Robert Moore out of Charleston, S.C.
The signing marks a significant milestone under coach Ron Hunter. It gives him back-to-back recruiting classes with a player ranked in the top 150 nationally.
Moore is considered the No. 138 prospect in the country per Rivals and the No. 31 shooting guard in the country by 247Sports. Last year, Hunter and his staff signed KJ Greene, who was No. 92 in ESPN’s national rankings.
Moore is also considered the top prospect out of South Carolina by 247Sports.
"Rob is a phenomenal shooter and very skilled basketball player," Hunter said in a release announcing the signing. "His skill will help us tremendously this year."
The 6-foot-6 shooting guard finished his prep career at Legacy Early College. While in high school he was named All-Region three times and was named All-Lowcountry in South Carolina. He also made the rounds on the national basketball circuit with the AAU Upward Stars program and participating in the 2024 Pangos All-American Camp in Las Vegas, where he won the sniper award for best shooter.
Tulane did not formally announce any prep signings during the early period in November, so it appears Moore is their first prep recruit for the 2025-26 season.
The Green Wave’s most recent transfer signing was Oral Roberts transfer JoJo Moore, which was formally announced earlier this week.
The 6-foot-4 guard from Leander, Texas, is coming off a redshirt freshman season in which he averaged 10.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 27.6 minutes per game. He has three years of eligibility left.
Moore is the fourth transfer to join the Green Wave per Verbal Commits. The list also includes with East Tennessee center Davion Bradford, Seton Hall forward Scotty Middleton and Georgetown forward Curtis Williams Jr.
Tulane has previously announced the signings of Middleton and Williams. The Bradford signing has not been officially announced but was reported by CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein.
Williams, a 6-foot-6 guard, made 33 appearances including three starts. He averaged 4.7 points and 1.8 rebounds in 15.5 minutes per game during his only season with the Hoyas.
Middleton, a 6-foot-7 forward, appeared in 29 games with four starts for Seton Hall. The Miami, Fla., native averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game last season.