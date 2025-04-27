Former Tulane Green Wave Defensive Standout Drafted by Green Bay Packers
Tulane Green Wave football star defensive back Micah Robinson made the most of his pre-draft visit with the Green Bay Packers as he heard his name called in the seventh round of the NFL draft.
Robinson, who had a strong Tulane pro day, was selected No. 237 overall by the Packers as Day 3 of the draft ended in Green Bay, Wis.
Robinson made the most of his one season with the team after moving from the FCS to the FBS level of college football.
It marks the second consecutive year a Green Wave player was drafted by Green Bay, as they selected quarterback Michael Pratt No. 245 overall last year.
With the selection of Robinson, who was the second player drafted behind safety Caleb Ransaw, who went No. 88 overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tulane has produced six picks in the last three NFL drafts.
Ransaw was the highest player selected since running back Tyjae Spears after an impressive showing at the Reese's Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine, where he ran a 4.33 40-yd dash.
For Robinson, however, his path to the NFL was a steeper climb, as he received no invites to draft showcases and only had pro day to show off his skillset and validate the traits on his tape.
As did Ransaw, Robinson caught scouts' eyes when he recorded a 4.38 40-yd dash with a 1.52 10-yd split that displayed elite long speed and short-area quickness.
It's perhaps the most valuable and transferable metric for defensive backs, and Robinson did enough to receive an invite from the Packers for a pre-draft visit on April 11.
Robinson had just weeks to assimilate to the playbook and FBS level as a graduate FCS transfer from Furman in the second portal window.
He led Tulane with six pass breakups as a notable ballhawk who had two interceptions, one returned for a touchdown, and a forced fumble in 14 games. Robinson graded the highest on PFF in overall defense (84.3) and in coverage (80.7).
One of the most important position traits at the NFL level is performance in critical moments, and that's where Robinson shined.
He recorded several of his pass deflections on fourth down and his first career interception in the red zone of a close contest late in the fourth quarter.
Robinson was viewed in pre-draft rankings as a Day 3 prospect, with some grading him as a late or priority free agent, but he pulled off the dream of having his name called and will head to the site of the draft to display his ball skills in rookie camp.