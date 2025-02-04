Tulane Green Wave Rising Basketball Star Claims Another Weekly Award
If the race to earn the American Athletic Conference’s freshman of the year award is determined, in part, by who wins the weekly award, then the Tulane Green Wave has a star on its hands.
Green Wave guard Kendall Sneed was named the AAC freshman of the week for the second straight week and for the fifth time this season for her performance last week.
She helped Tulane (14-7, 7-3 in American) win both of its games last week against FAU and UAB. The Green Wave now holds fourth place in the AAC standings entering the week.
Sneed averaged 10 points, six assists and 5.5 rebounds for the two games.
Against FAU, she had 13 points, along with five rebounds, five assists, a steal and five blocks in the 68-52 victory. She followed that with a seven-point game against UAB. But she also had six rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
After 21 games, she is averaging 10.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.6 steals and 0.6 blocks per game. She is shooting 41.1% from the floor, 19.4% from the 3-point line and 67% from the free-throw line.
She won the freshman of the week award the previous week on the strength of her game against Temple, in which she scored 16 points, as she shot 6-of-10 from the field, along with three rebounds and two assists.
Tulane recruited Sneed out of Hardin-Jefferson High School in Beaumont, Texas. She was named the No. 20 recruit in the state by the Premier Basketball Report. In her junior year of high school, she led Hardin-Jefferson to a 32-6 record and a trip to the Class 4A regional finals.
Senior guard Kyren Whittington was named an honorable mention for the week, which included a 28-point performance against UAB.
The Green Wave is positioning itself for a high seed in the AAC Tournament, which will be held next month in Fort Worth, Texas. The Green Wave are on the road this week as they face Rice at 7 p.m. central in Houston on Wednesday, followed by a trip to Denton, Texas, to face North Texas at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The Rice game will be on ESPN+, while the UNT game will be on ESPNU. The games can also be heard on 88.3 FM.
The North Texas game could be important for Tulane, as the Mean Green are tied for second in the conference and one game ahead of Tulane in the league standings.