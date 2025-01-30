Tulane Green Wave Women’s Basketball Cruises to Win Over FAU Owls
The Tulane Green Wave Women's basketball team cruised to conference victory on Wednesday night, taking the FAU Owls down by a score of 68-52.
With the win, the Green Wave officially passed up their win total from last season as their overall record moved to 13-7. They are also now 6-3 in conference play. There is a stronger chance that they will win their most games in the AAC since 2022.
Head coach Ashley Langford has done a nice job of getting the team back into winning shape in her first year at the helm.
It doesn't take much thinking to see why Tulane came out on top in this one. The major difference can be seen in the efficiency.
The Green Wave short 49.1% from the field as a squad while the Owls where just 30.6%. A team only mustering 52 points on 72 shots is never a good sign.
Tulane can thank Stony Brook Seawolves transfer senior guard Victoria Keenan for carrying them through the first half. Keenan had accounted for more points in those 20 minutes than she normally does in a game.
She went 5-for-5 from deep in the first half. While the rest of the game wasn't much to write home about, she did enough to put Tulane up big heading into the break.
In the second half, it was senior forward Sherese Pittman that stepped up. She was the true 'MVP' of this win.
Pittman was an efficient 6-of-9 from the field for 14 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists. She was not called for any fouls and only committed one turnover.
It was one of the most well-rounded performances form her this season. Her previous season high for assists was just four.
Getting both of those players to come in from the transfer portal was a massive win for the Green Wave. It helps that Langford brought them over with her from the Seawolves. It speaks well the the types of players the coach can both recruit and keep loyal to her.
On the defensive side of things, it was a freshman that stood out. Standout guard Kendall Sneed shut everything down at the rim. Her presence was one of the things that had Tulane humming and FAU struggling to get started.
Sneed shot 5-of-10 for 13 points with five rebounds and five assists. On top of that, she had a team-high and career-high five blocks. It was the first time that she had even had more than two.