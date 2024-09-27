Tulane Green Wave Unveils Women’s Basketball Conference Schedule
The American Athletic Conference released the full schedule for the 18-game league eason, allowing the Tulane Green Wave women’s basketball team to complete its 2024-25 schedule on Thursday.
Along with the AAC slate, the Green Wave knows its non-conference schedule and will host its own holiday tournament in December.
Coach Ashley Langford and the Green Wave face a challenging conference, as five programs earned postseason bids last season.
Rice was selected for the NCAA Championship after winning its first American Athletic Conference Tournament championship. North Texas and Tulsa earned bids to the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitational (WBIT), while UAB and UTSA were selected for the WNIT.
In all, Tulane will face those teams eight times in league action.
The Green Wave starts with two of them on back-to-back games to start the campaign. Tulane hosts North Texas to open AAC play on Dec. 29 and follows that with a trip to Rice on Jan. 1.
Tulane then gets a crack at Tulsa on Jan. 18 and later faces a trip to North Texas on Jan. 29.
In February, the Green Wave hosts UAB on Feb. 5, hosts UTSA on Feb. 22, hosts Rice on Feb. 25 and wraps up the season at UAB on March 4.
Tipoff times and television information will be released at a later date.
Tulane will attend two non-conference tournaments or neutral site events. The Green Wave will play in the St. Pete Showcase Nov. 28-30. Tulane will host its own holiday tournament from Dec. 20-21. That will be the Green Wave’s final prep before AAC action.
Langford, a former Green Wave point guard, takes over as head coach. She was at Stony Brook, where she led the Seawolves to an impressive 69-24 record over three seasons, including a 36-6 home mark. Her winning percentage (.741) was the highest in the program's history.
Tulane Women’s Basketball 2024-25 Schedule
(all times central; home games in bold)
Nov. 2 at Loyola, TBD
Nov. 7 vs. Nicholls, 6:30 p.m. TBD
Nov. 12 at Missouri, TBD
Nov. 16 vs. Grambling State, TBD
Nov. 20 at LSU, TBD
Nov. 24 vs. Jackson State, TBD
Nov. 28 vs. Florida@, TBD
Nov. 30 vs. Northern Arizona@, TBD
Dec. 10 vs. North Dakota State, TBD
Dec. 15 vs. Mercer, TBD
Dec. 20 vs. Alabama A&M#, TBD
Dec. 21 vs. Central Arkansas or ULM#, TBD
Dec. 29 vs. North Texas*, TBD
Jan. 1 at Rice*, TBD
Jan. 5 vs. USF*, TBD
Jan. 8 vs. Memphis*, TBD
Jan. 11 at Temple*, TBD
Jan. 18 at Tulsa*, TBD
Jan. 22 vs. FAU*, TBD
Jan. 25 vs. Temple*, TBD
Jan. 29 at North Texas*, TBD
Feb. 1 at Wichita State*, TBD
Feb. 5 vs. UAB*, TBD
Feb. 8 at ECU*, TBD
Feb. 11 at Charlotte*, TBD
Feb. 16 vs. Wichita State*, TBD
Feb. 19 at FAU*, TBD
Feb. 22 vs. UTSA*, TBD
Feb. 25 vs. Rice*, TBD
Mar. 4 at UAB*, TBD
March 8-12 American Athletic Conference Championship-$
All home games at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse; *-American Athletic Conference games; @-St. Pete Showcase, St. Petersburg, Fla.; #- Tulane Holiday Tournament, Fogelman Arena.; $- American Athletic Conference tournament, Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas