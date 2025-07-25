Tulane Men’s, Women’s Basketball Learn American Conference Opponents
The Tulane Green Wave men’s and women’s basketball teams learned their American Conference opponents earlier this week, per the conference.
Every team in the American will play 18 conference games, including six of its 12 league opponents twice, home and away, and the other six once — three at home and three on the road.
The complete 2025-26 men’s and women’s basketball composite schedule with dates and times will be announced at a later date. Conference play will begin on Tuesday, Dec. 30, and will run through Sunday, March 8.
The men will play three teams at home only — Rice, Tulsa and Wichita State. The women will host three teams at home only — UAB, Charlotte, East Carolina.
The men and the women will play six games at home, and those opponents will also be played on the road. For the men, those home games are against UAB, FAU, Menphis, North Texas, USF and Wichita State.
For the women, those home games are against Memphis, North Texas, USF, Temple, Tulsa and Wichita State.
Per D1Docket on X (formerly Twitter), the men’s team has several non-conference games already scheduled. The home opener is reportedly Nov. 3 against Samford. The Green Wave also reportedly have home games set with New Orleans on Nov. 14, Nicholls on Nov. 28 and Grambling on Dec. 2.
The site also has the Green Wave playing two games at a neutral site in Charleston, S.C. The first game, on Nov. 21, is against Utah State. The second, on Nov. 23, is against either Boston College or Davidson.
Tulane also reportedly has a non-conference road game with Southern Miss, with a date yet to be set.
Tulane Men’s American Opponents
Home only: Rice, Tulsa, Wichita State
Road only: Charlotte, East Carolina, UTSA
Home and Road: UAB, FAU, Menphis, North Texas, USF, Wichita State
Tulane Women’s American Opponents
Home only: UAB, Charlotte, East Carolina
Road only: Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSA
Home and Road: Memphis, North Texas, USF, Temple, Tulsa, Wichita State
