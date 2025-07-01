Two Keys to Success for Tulane Green Wave Men's Basketball This Season
Last season, Tulane's chances of going to the NCAA men's basketball tournament were ruined in a heartbreaking, 78-77, to Memphis in the American Athletic Conference semifinals.
Tulane did go to the posteason, but it was in the first round of the College Basketball Crown in Las Vegas, where they lost to USC, 89-60, in the first round.
The heartbreaking conclusion to the Green Wave's AAC tournament extended Tulane's streak of missing the NCAA tournament to 30 years.
For the Green Wave to finally find themselves back in March Madness, they will have to answer some questions on the court.
Who Will Rebound?
The first question is how this team will rebound the basketball? Tulane lost its leading rebounder, Kaleb Banks, who transferred to DePaul. That was an enormous loss, so East Tennessee State transfer Davion Bradford and returning forward Greg Glenn III will have to ensure this Tulane team competes on the glass.
Bradford has averaged 2.7 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game in his college career. Glenn had 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Both of their rebounding totals will need to grow for the Wave to establish a significant presence on the glass.
Who Will Shoot the 3-Pointer?
The second question is 3-point shooting. As a team, the Green Wave shot 34.1 percent from beyond the arc. But the team's leading 3-point shooter in both percentage and makes, Kam Williams, transferred to Kentucky.
Tulane brought in Scotty Middleton from Seton Hall who has shot 41.5 percent from the 3-point line in his college career. The Green Wave also recruited freshman Robert Moore, who won the sniper award for best shooter at the 2024 Pangos All-American Camp. If he can earn his way onto the court as a freshman, he could have a great impact on the Tulane offense.
Additionally, the Green Wave's leading scorer from a season ago, Rowan Brumbaugh, returns, and he hit the second most 3-pointers on the team. Perhaps the Green Wave can elevate their 3-point percentage and become a more efficient threat from deep, which would open up other elements of the offense.
If this Green Wave rises to the occasion from deep and hits the glass harder, a team that was so close to finding themselves in the AAC championship game can potentially find themselves in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.
