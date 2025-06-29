Tulane Women's Golf Program Hires High-Profile New Assistant Coach
The Tulane Green Wave announced a significant addition to the coaching staff with regards to the women's golf program.
According to an announcement from the athletic department, Tulane has hired Ornella Arrizon as the new assistant coach for the upcoming 2025-26 season.
Arrizon, a fast rising star in the college coaching world, has been a graduate assistant for the South Alabama Jaguars since 2023. While in Mobile, she helped guide the program to numerous top-three tournament finishes including a victory at the Green Wave Invitational at TPC Louisiana last September.
Just this past spring, she helped guide South Alabama freshman Katharina Schroll to the Freshman of the Year award in the Sun Belt Conference as well as an All-Conference First Team selection and an additional selection on the second team.
"Ornella is one of the best up and coming coaches in the country," Green Wave head coach Andrea Kaelin said. "Her passion and commitment to the development of her players is what sets her apart. It's her energy and knowledge that will continue to elevate what we're doing here at Tulane. I am so excited to have Coach O join our team!"
Arrizon, a Mexico City native who has also been a member of PGA of Mexico since 2020, has some broadcasting experience as well. She served as an on-air commentator for LIV Golf Tour tournament broadcasts in Mexico and Latin America.
Before getting into coaching, teaching and broadcasting, she had a stellar collegiate career of her own for the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.
From 2009-2013, she was named a three-time Ohio Valley All-Tournament Team selection, claiming the individual conference title as a junior and helping to lead the program to an NCAA Regional appearance.
Graduating magna cum laude from Jacksonville State in 2013 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance, she also earned two Master of Science Degrees while at South Alabama in both Exercise Physiology and Kinesiology as well as Sports Management.
Clearly, Tulane has found itself a very impressive potentially future college head coach to join their program and potentially turn things around after they are fresh off a ninth place finish in the American Athletic Conference Championship last April.
Seeing what kind of impact Arrizon brings is going to be fascinating to see.
