Chicago Bears Eyeing Veteran Tulane Green Wave Coach to Shape New Staff
The Tulane Green Wave has had a coaching staff with rare NFL experience for a college football program, and one of those valuable coaches is potentially heading back to the league.
Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune reported that new Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is looking to interview Dan Roushar for their offensive line coach.
The 38-year coaching veteran spent 10 seasons with the New Orleans Saints, including two stints as offensive coordinator. Roushar coached one of the top offensive lines in the NFL from 2016-20. He spent time on the Saints staff coaching the offensive line, tight ends, and running backs, in addition to being the run game coordinator.
Roushar joined the Green Wave in 2023 and has spent two seasons with the program. The unit received a midseason nomination for the Joe Moore Award last season, which recognizes the nation's best unit in the trenches.
In 2024, Tulane football ranked No. 25 in rushing offense behind Makhi Hughes and the offensive line, averaging 195.6 yards per game. Hughes doesn't record his career-high by halftime against the North Texas Mean Green without the grit and toughness of his trenches.
Hughes likely doesn't get an offer to transfer to the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the Oregon Ducks, without their play in front of him.
They only allowed 18 sacks on former quarterback Darian Mensah in pass protection. The Green Wave offensive line was the underrated storyline in Mensah's ascension to a top quarterback in the nation, who eventually was lured by the Duke Blue Devils in a massive NIL deal.
Roushar has been an invaluable developer for Tulane, with his experience in the NFL and his knowledge of what traits are necessary to translate. After spending two seasons under Roushar's coaching, guard Josh Remetich is now preparing for the NFL Draft.
It is a massive loss for Tulane football, though it's one they may have already anticipated with the promotion of Evan McKissack to offensive line coach and run game coordinator and his new assistant coach, Kanan Ray.
Ray was a graduate assistant under Roushar after medically retiring before the 2023 season and returns after a year with the LSU Tigers. His continuity is now that much more valuable under Roushar's coaching tree.
McKissack has been out on the recruiting trail, and as evidenced by the team landing a visit with the top offensive line recruit in the country last week, he is primed to keep the strength of that unit.