Tulane Green Wave Focus Recruit Pitch on Heisman Winner Double Role for Top Prospect
The Tulane Green Wave is making bold moves, hosting a top-tier prospect for the 2026 class, who is regarded as the nation's top offensive lineman recruit in college football.
Blue-chip Baton Rouge, La., native Lamar Brown had an official visit on Saturday where he met with head coach Jon Sumrall and several members of the Tulane football team.
According to Sam Spiegelman's report for Rivals, Sumrall and the program left a significant impression on the coveted target with a compelling pitch that separated the Green Wave from the rest: an envisioned two-way role like Heisman Trophy winner Colorado Buffaloes' Travis Hunter.
"It went well," Brown said. "I met some new coaches and some players in my class. Coach Sumrall and his staff are just different from others—the standard they preach at Tulane is something I've never heard of from other schools."
Something multiple players who have committed to the Green Wave through the transfer portal and high school recruiting have focused on is Sumrall's ability to communicate and cultivate a direct vision for incoming players with candid honesty. Sumrall did just that when he got the elite recruit on campus.
Brown is the top player at his position but is in the top 20 high school prospects in his class for a unique reason. Multiple programs, including Texas A&M Aggies, are recruiting him as a defensive lineman, as he plays on both sides of the trenches.
That's not atypical for athletic high schoolers who excel on both sides. Several colleges recruited tight end Alex Bauman, now a Miami Hurricane, to play defensive end.
However, most players commit to one side in college. While several NFL defensive backs began their careers as college wide receivers, athletes typically focus on one specific side of the ball.
Two-way players are rare—largely why Hunter won the Heisman for his ability to play wide receiver and defensive back at the level he did.
Most schools have honed in on offense or defense. The LSU Tigers are courting Brown, pitching him an offensive role.
Sumrall and his staff are the refreshing exception; they see a creative development trajectory that puts their recruiting efforts in a different league.
"They talked about me being the Travis Hunter there in the trenches," Brown said. "That's something I would love to do if I have the chance to do it."
Brown reiterated to On3 Sports that Sumrall's pitch stood out with a clear plan to play on both sides as he looks to upcoming visits that include the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The pedigree of SEC and Power 4 programs targeting the prospect makes Tulane's efforts stand out.
Brown's feeling that they carved out a valuable and rare two-way opportunity makes those efforts by Sumrall and his staff just that much more impressive as they continue to compete with the top dogs as a strong Group of 5 program.