Former Tulane Green Wave Football Star Earns NFL All-Rookie Honor
A former Tulane Green Wave football standout was awarded a postseason honor by Sports Info Solutions, an analytics site that covers the NFL and college football.
Jha’Quan Jackson, who was a wide receiver and return man for the Green Wave and now plays for the Tennessee Titans, was named a SIS All-Rookie second team returner for his play in the regular season.
In his first NFL season, Jackson emerged as the Titans’ top returner. In 12 games he handled 16 kickoffs and averaged 25.8 yards per return., sharing duties with Julius Chestnut. He was the primary punt returner, as he handled 28 punts and averaged 7.7 yards per return. He had seven fair catches.
The Titans selected Jackson in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He has NFL bloodlines, as he is the nephew of legendary safety Ed Reed. He was also college roommates with Tulane star and current Titans running back Tyjae Spears.
He was one of the bright spots in another wise dismal season for the Titans, who are rebuilding and went 3-14 under first year coach Brian Callahan.
The Hahnville (Boutte, La.) High School product spent all five of his college seasons with the Green Wave and was part of one of the most successful stretches in program history. That included the Green Wave’s 2022 American Athletic Conference championship and successive Cotton Bowl win over USC, along with their 2023 trip to the AAC title game.
He was a receiver and returner for the Green Wave and played in 55 games, with 109 receptions for 1,743 yards with 17 touchdowns. He also returned 60 punts for 677 yards with a touchdown and 36 kickoffs for 772 yards.
He was a versatile performer throughout his time in New Orleans, who was twice selected an all-AAC punt returner.
In his final season with the Green Wave, he missed four games due to injury and had 26 catches for 439 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned nine punts for 110 yards with a long return of 36 yards.
In 2023, he had 886 all-purpose yards (554 receiving, 111 punt, eight rush and 213 kick), which was third-most on the team. He had four touchdowns, three receiving and one on a punt return.
The 2022 campaign was his best overall season, as he had 1,003 all-purpose yards, including 17 receptions for 294 yards and a touchdown.