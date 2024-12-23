Tulane Green Wave Jon Sumrall Has Positive Updates on Players Hurt in Gasparilla Bowl
A 2024 season that began with so much promise for the Tulane Green Wave ended with a lot of disappointment.
They ended the year on a three-game losing streak, which started with their regular season finale against the Memphis Tigers on Thanksgiving night, who went into Yulman Stadium and won, 34-24.
After that, they were defeated by the Army West Point Black Knights in the American Athletic Conference championship game.
In their final contest of the campaign, they were beaten soundly by the Florida Gators, 33-8, in the Gasparilla Bowl.
Not only did Tulane lose on the scoreboard, but they had a few players who endured injuries during the game.
In the first quarter, they suffered a significant loss in the trenches, as offensive guard Josh Remetich went down with a knee injury. The fifth-year senior was carted off the field, as he was unable to return to the contest.
Sixth-year senior Caleb Thomas replaced him in the lineup and handled all of the snaps the rest of the way.
At first glance, the injury looked to be significant, but head coach Jon Sumrall has provided a positive update, as the injury doesn’t appear to be too severe.
“Rem’s (injury) is nothing major-major,” Sumrall said, via Guerry Smith of NOLA.com. “It looked like maybe a sprained MCL. It wasn’t stable enough for him to return. He’ll be fine, but he was not able to play and finish the game.”
Remetich was able to stand up on his own and make his way to the cart with assistance from trainers, showcasing his incredible toughness.
But, it was a brutal way for his season and career to end.
A fifth-year senior who transferred to the program from Holy Cross, it was the last time he would suit up at the college level.
Being able to avoid injuries along the offensive line was a major reason why the Green Wave had as much success as they did in 2024. The same group started every game except for Senior Day against the Temple Owls when Thomas received the ceremonial start.
Along with Remetich, Tulane was also without safety Jack Tchienchou, who was forced out of the game in the first half and didn’t return to the field either.
“His back kind of locked up,” Sumrall said of the defender. “It was a little muscle tightness on his low back. I thought he got the wind knocked out of him initially, but it was like a muscle strain. He’ll be fine. It was nothing serious.”
A rising sophomore, Tchienchou followed Sumrall from the Troy Trojans to the Green Wave and will be a key part of their secondary in 2025.