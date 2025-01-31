Tulane Football Coach Highlights Star Defender’s Unique Traits Ahead of NFL Draft
Tulane Green Wave defensive back Caleb Ransaw is finishing his week in Mobile, Al., at the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl, and his traits stood out in practice as a strong prospect for the NFL draft.
Head coach Jon Sumrall made his move over from the Troy Trojans, bringing Ransaw along with him to fill a need both in position and in veteran leadership.
Ransaw, who measured an eighth of an inch short of 5-foot-1 and 196 pounds at the Senior Bowl weigh-in, was one of the most physical players for Tulane football last season—especially as a box defender.
The standout at Nickel, known as a spear for the Green Wave, spoke with AL.com in Mobile and brought up a positive spin on his smaller frame—he's always been the fastest.
Speed, both in long speed and short area quickness, is an essential trait for defensive backs. Versatility is arguably as paramount.
While Ransaw is listed on the American roster at the Senior Bowl as a safety, he played slot corner for Tulane, has spent time outside, and is not daunted by the new position designation.
He reinforced his adaptability in his message to NFL scouts who watched him practice this week.
“I can play man and zone,” Ransaw. “I’m versatile. I can play any defensive back spot—nickel, corner, strong, or free [safety].”
Sumrall, who is the only Group of Five coach to have multiple players at the Senior Bowl in the last three years, made the trip to Alabama to watch his player on Tuesday and bolster his strengths.
“It’s fun watching him work at safety,” Sumrall said. “He’s played predominantly nickel the last couple of years. Our first year together at Troy, he played outside at corner. He’s got so much position versatility. He’s got enough size to fit the run in the box. He’s got the speed and the movement ability to play on the perimeter and defend and cover slot receivers and wide receivers; he's a smart player, a headsy player."
Sumrall has coached Ransaw since 2022 and has had a crucial role in his growth and development. However, he pointed to Ransaw's intelligence that has brought him to the next level.
"He’s a football junkie," Sumrall said. "He can draw up an all-22 of our defense. He loves the game. It’s fun watching him get this opportunity because he’s put a lot of work into it.”
Ransaw thinks he performed well at safety during practices, both at free and strong, telling the outlet that he'll clean up whatever isn't perfect.
The Senior Bowl often puts players in a slightly different position group; they might see a possibility for them to shine, and NFL scouts may see that vision as a fit.
The purpose of practices at the Senior Bowl is to challenge players. Ransaw recognizes that a player's response to adversity in their weaker traits can make a more valuable impression than highlighting their already coveted ones on tape.