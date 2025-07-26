Tulane Football Named Favorites in Unofficial American Conference Media Poll
The Tulane Green Wave was in Charlotte for American Conference media days on Friday, and the media believes they have the goods to win the league.
The American opted not to do an official preseason poll this season, following in the footsteps of the Big 12, which also nixed their poll this season.
Tiger Sports Report, a part of the On3 Network, put together an unofficial poll and 13 media members participated.
Tulane claimed seven of the 13 first-place votes and finished with 177 points to take the top of the poll. But the Green Wave wasn’t that far ahead. Tulane will be seeking its fourth straight trip to the American title game this year.
The Green Wave won the title in 2022, which led to a Cotton Bowl berth where they beat USC. In 2023, they reached the title game and lost to UCF.
Memphis was right behind Tulane with 172 points. The Tigers picked up three first-place votes from the media.
Navy, UTSA and USF each received a first-place vote and finished in third, fourth and fifth respectively.
Army West Point, which won the American last year in its first year as an affiliate member for football, was sixth. The Black Knights hosted and beat Tulane in the title game at Michie Stadium.
The remaining spots, in order, went to North Texas, East Carolina, UAB, FAU, Rice, Charlotte, Tulsa and Temple.
The Green Wave went a 9-5 last season and made a trip to the Gasparilla Bowl. Tulane opens the season at home on Aug. 30 against Northwestern.
Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule
Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Sept. 6 at South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Sept. 13 vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Sept. 20 at Ole Miss, time, TV TBA
Sept. 27 at Tulsa*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Oct. 18 vs. Army West Point*, time, TV TBA
Oct. 30 at UTSA*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 7 at Memphis*, 7 p.m., ESPN
Nov. 15 vs. FAU*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 22 at Temple*, time, TV TBA
Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte*, time, TV TBA
(all times central; *-notes conference game; home games in bold; games on radio at WRBH - 88.3 FM)
