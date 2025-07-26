Tulane Green Wave On SI

Tulane Football Named Favorites in Unofficial American Conference Media Poll

The Tulane Green Wave football team has high expectations coming into the 2025 season, and not just from its head coach.

Matthew Postins

Dec 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave helmet on the field against the UCF Knights during the first half at Yulman Stadium.
Dec 3, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tulane Green Wave helmet on the field against the UCF Knights during the first half at Yulman Stadium. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
The Tulane Green Wave was in Charlotte for American Conference media days on Friday, and the media believes they have the goods to win the league.

The American opted not to do an official preseason poll this season, following in the footsteps of the Big 12, which also nixed their poll this season.

Tiger Sports Report, a part of the On3 Network, put together an unofficial poll and 13 media members participated.

Tulane claimed seven of the 13 first-place votes and finished with 177 points to take the top of the poll. But the Green Wave wasn’t that far ahead. Tulane will be seeking its fourth straight trip to the American title game this year.

The Green Wave won the title in 2022, which led to a Cotton Bowl berth where they beat USC. In 2023, they reached the title game and lost to UCF.

Memphis was right behind Tulane with 172 points. The Tigers picked up three first-place votes from the media.

Navy, UTSA and USF each received a first-place vote and finished in third, fourth and fifth respectively.

Army West Point, which won the American last year in its first year as an affiliate member for football, was sixth. The Black Knights hosted and beat Tulane in the title game at Michie Stadium.

The remaining spots, in order, went to North Texas, East Carolina, UAB, FAU, Rice, Charlotte, Tulsa and Temple.

The Green Wave went a 9-5 last season and made a trip to the Gasparilla Bowl. Tulane opens the season at home on Aug. 30 against Northwestern.

Tulane Green Wave 2025 Football Schedule

Aug. 30 vs. Northwestern, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Sept. 6 at South Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN+

Sept. 13 vs. Duke, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Sept. 20 at Ole Miss, time, TV TBA

Sept. 27 at Tulsa*, time, TV TBA

Oct. 9 vs. East Carolina*, 7 p.m., ESPN

Oct. 18 vs. Army West Point*, time, TV TBA

Oct. 30 at UTSA*, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 7 at Memphis*, 7 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 15 vs. FAU*, time, TV TBA

Nov. 22 at Temple*, time, TV TBA

Nov. 29 vs. Charlotte*, time, TV TBA

(all times central; *-notes conference game; home games in bold; games on radio at WRBH - 88.3 FM)

Published
MATTHEW POSTINS

Matthew Postins is an award-winning sports journalist who covers Major League Baseball for OnSI. He also covers the Big 12 Conference for Heartland College Sports.

