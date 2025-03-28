Tulane Football Pass Game Coordinator Brings Important Quality to Offense
NEW ORLEANS, La. — The Tulane Green Wave football team is in their second week of spring practice, and a valuable former coach is back to help the new offense take form ahead of the 2025 college football season.
After Will Hall was let go as head coach of the Southern Miss Golden Eagles, he was quickly back uptown, where he served as offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020.
Tulane football now has Hall on staff as pass game coordinator, and he will also assist wide receivers coach Carter Sheridan with the growth of that room.
The coordinator responsible for recruiting and developing quarterback Michael Pratt brings value as an additional voice with that perspective.
Head coach Jon Sumrall spoke of the merit of having Hall on staff with reporters following Thursday’s practice session.
“Where he helps the most is in the receiver room," Sumrall said. "He [Hall] can bring the quarterback perspective to that room when we do installs and help them understand what the quarterback is seeing and thinking. If we get single high or split safety coverage, this is what's happening in the quarterback's mind. So those guys can hear a quarterback thinker in their room, which adds a ton of value if you're a receiver. That's huge.”
Sumrall also spoke of Hall's relationship-building that originated with Pratt and how he ties the rooms together with that perspective alongside Sheridan.
Hall met with reporters following Sumrall’s remarks, and what stood out most was his desire to take a backseat to the schemes created by offensive coordinator Joe Craddock. Their chemistry also shone through Hall’s comments.
“This is a great, very humble staff, low ego, a lot of great coaches,” Hall said. “I can't say enough about Joe Craddock. Just the fact that he would want somebody like me here and on this staff shows what a great human being he is and how comfortable he is in his leadership role and what he does. We've become great friends quickly. I just want to help with the perspective that we can bring into that room.”
Hall continued to promote the other staff members he’s joined, including Sheridan, who he’s working fervently with to shape the new group of receivers who are critical in helping the team’s progression to the next quarterback.
“Coach Carter Sheridan is unbelievable; I call him the drill doctor,” Hall continued. “He’s got so many drills for the wideouts. He's such a wide receiver technician, so to be able to transition the quarterback room to that room, I think it's helping. It just makes it more cohesive, and it's a cool deal. I've really never been a part of anywhere where you had that opportunity, and I just want to help in any way; whatever Coach Sumrall, Coach Craddock, and those guys need, that's what I want to bring to the table.”
Hall’s trajectory as head coach was cut short, but the immense qualities he brings to a team are palpable. His respect and relationship with Craddock have developed well in such a short time.
As Tulane transitions to their next starting quarterback and shapes the offense around him, they have a strong voice in Hall to meld that signal caller with the team’s wide receivers.